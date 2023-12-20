Project Manager
Have you thought about how goods from all over the world get all the way to you? APM Terminals has a customer-oriented way of working and our business is changing rapidly with a focus on sustainability and digitization. We are an important link between Scandinavia and the world market.
APM Terminals are the only terminals with the capacity to receive and handle the largest ocean-going vessels and we operate the largest container terminals in Scandinavia. About half of all container traffic to and from the port of Gothenburg takes place by rail, which means big environmental gains. We handle more than 50% of all imports and exports in Denmark and Sweden.
PROJECT MANAGER
The project manager leads cross functional projects and project teams with a delineated scope of work executed within a finite timeframe in a medium complexity technical and often high complexity stakeholder environment.
The project manager is accountable for overall project or multiple work streams including project plan, scope, cost, work schedule, design & build, change management and contractual deliverables.
Project scope can be wide. Project content might include infrastructure, technology and green solution implementation, port and partner collaboration, different system upgrades, operational and customer improvements etc.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR
Our ideal candidate is a self-driven person with a high level of ownership and a can-do attitude. You must be well organized with good stakeholder management skills and able to navigate in a complexed working environment. You work well with challenging situations and you are able to find creative solutions if its needed. We value our unique team culture and are looking for someone who shares our vision of teamwork being the backbone of all we do.
You are able to:
Drive the execution of medium to large projects and/or segments of more complex projects through the project development life cycle
Manage the execution of the project plan, controls the project budget, ensures the effective use of project resources and coordinates change control activities.
Facilitates internal and external stakeholder engagement
Drive change management at every project phase
Defines roles and responsibilities for assigned project team members.
Conducts initial risk assessment and develops mitigation plans while continually monitoring risks throughout project.
Your main responsibilities, among others, will be:
Successfully deliver on project scope
Leading internal project teams
Managing project resources including subcontractors
Understand the change management impacts and take responsibility at every phase of the project to ensure that actions have been taken.
Establishing and managing effective communications with stakeholders
Monitoring and tracking deliverables and resolving issues
Ensuring delivery to the project plan and budget
Maintaining service levels in accordance with project SLAs
Managing transition to support organization
Ensuring appropriate standards and quality are maintained
Providing full project reporting, potentially to global headquarters
The strong candidate has:
At least BSc level in Engineering or other relevant degree(s)
Proven Project Management experience (min 5 yrs.)
Relevant Professional Experience
Critical skills in:
Stakeholder management & Change Management Skills
Leading decision-making processes
Excellent communication skills, including both verbal and written fluency in Swedish and English.
A collaborative mindset with a "can do" attitude
Enthusiastic, technically proficient with ambition and drive
Be the focal point in the projects
We Offer:
A collaborative environment that enables you to add value wherever you can
Opportunities to grow your expertise and take on new challenges
A culture of inclusion that values each employee's unique perspective
Rewarding work with the flexibility to enjoy personal and family experiences at every career stage
At Maersk, we value diversity and always strive to recruit the best person for the job - regardless of gender, age, nationality, race, sexual orientation, disability or religious belief. We are proud of our diversity and see it as a real source of strength for building high-performing teams and an inclusive work environment.
Welcome with your application!
Please note that employment with APM Terminal is subject to completing a background check as well as a drug and alcohol test. Så ansöker du
