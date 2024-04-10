Mid- or Senior-level Research Fellow
SEI's Water, Coasts and Ocean (WCO) team promotes knowledge and creates tools for more inclusive and resilient blue spaces in a changing world. Our work explores the planning of water, coasts, and marine areas, and the governance of associated ecosystems, activities, infrastructure, services, risks, and economies. The WCO strategy is operationalized through a portfolio of projects connected to three pillars: Blue Economy, One Water, and Resilient Infrastructure
The role
We are looking for a mid- or senior level researcher with solid knowledge of ocean governance to support ongoing work in the Mistra-financed project C2B2 (Co-creating Better Blue). C2B2 envisions a more sustainable, open, democratic, multi-sector and multi-actor blue economy and sustainable society in Sweden. C2B2 aims to bring about transformative change through participatory governance, supported by relevant and insightful data and knowledge, by reimagining the role of quintuple helix actors across the blue economy in Sweden.
The successful candidate will, in close collaboration with an international team of researchers from various natural and social science fields and a range of societal partners, develop and assess innovative approaches to the governance of the seas.
Key duties and responsibilities
Explore land-sea interactions in the offshore blue economy in Swedish seas.
Through a scenario approach, explore the policy changes that could lead to both incremental and radical changes.
Identify legal, policy, social, and economic obstacles and opportunities for the implementation of sustainable multifunctional solutions.
Develop and apply an approach for evaluating and monitoring policy experiments and their impact on institutional change.
Formulate guidelines for reforms, along with recommendations for policy and decision-makers, for how to set Sweden's blue economy on a sustainable, secure, and transformative path.
Support operations related to the Living Lab East in the Southern part of the Baltic Sea, including coordinating and liaising with stakeholders and project partners, organizing workshops and seminars, gathering data, and other tasks as needed.
Lead and support the writing of academic papers, project reports, and other types of dissemination material.
Lead and contribute to new proposals and business development.
Support the work and strategy on marine governance in the WCO team.
Who you are
The WCO team values diversity, creativity, and unity and we believe in dialogue, collaboration, and teamwork. We work hard to deliver excellent applied science that has positive impact on the actors and places where we engage.
In our endeavour to strengthen our team, we are seeking a skilled team player capable of managing a range of tasks associated with applied research in marine governance and the blue economy.
We are looking for an individual who flourishes in a dynamic work environment and who can effectively handle diverse responsibilities. As a quick learner, you excel in meeting both short-term and long-term deadlines. Your comprehensive knowledge of marine governance enables you to address diverse issues proficiently. With a self-driven approach and strong situational awareness, you collaborate seamlessly with colleagues on all levels. In addition, experience collaborating with a wide range of stakeholders, including ministries, government agencies, donors, researchers, municipalities, private-sector entities, and civil society organizations, is highly valued.
Proficiency in Swedish and prior experience working in Sweden are essential requirements for this position.
How to apply
We are reviewing applications on an ongoing basis so please submit your application as soon as possible, however no later than 6 May: 09:00 AM CET.
We only accept applications through our recruitment system; please apply online and submit the following in English:
Cover letter highlighting relevant qualifications and experience (one page)
Curriculum vitae (two-page, maximum) Så ansöker du
