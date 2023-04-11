Project manager - Projects & Assignments- Test Rig Development
2023-04-11
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania is investing heavily in new technology areas such as electrification and self-driving vehicles, which requires both new and rebuilding existing lab equipment. This places demands on the rig development section and we are therefore looking for reinforcements to our team in project management.
The project group handles both Scania-developed and purchased turn key systems and machines. The work is performed together and in close cooperation with our sister groups in mechanics, electricity and software, along with our internal customers and suppliers. The role of the project manager involves cross-functional collaboration and gives the opportunity to build a broad network within Scania R&D is great.
The project management group has extensive experience and consists of ten employees and four consultants who support each other. Four of these work with assignments towards different focus costumers.
Your work tasks
The work as project manager for assignments means you are responsible for leading a permanent team where you togetherà understand the customer's needs, Establishes requirements specification, drive quotation work, procurement, design, installation, commissioning, validation, documentation and have responsibility for project budget (forecasting and follow-up). Relative to the larger rig projects, the assignments have shorter lead times. This provides an opportunity to see the results of your joint work faster and creates the opportunity to improve collaboration within the team and with the customer.
The project orders are initiated by the testing groups within the battery and electric power testing segment. This means that you have the opportunity to learn a lot about Scania's new products.
The project team consists of a group of project-experienced technical employees who work together towards a common goal- a world-class delivery, delivered on time, with the right quality and at the agreed price. The rigs we build and rebuild will during their lifetime generate measurement results, that will be input for Scania in technical decissions towards the aim, to be leader in sustainable transports.
Your profile
As a person, you are a curious leader who is self-motivated and likes to take responsibility. You like to solve problems and find it easy to collaborate with others and build relationships. Improvement work is a natural part of your working day and you find it natural to incorporate it to your and the group's process work.
You have experience in technical project management or are passionate about learning new things and working with people. You like technology and are curious about how things work. You are responsible for your project group's deliveries. You communicate fluently in Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
For more information
Contact Mattias Bengtsson, Group Manager, 08-553 54181 or Mikael Johansson, Project Manager and potential colleague, 08-553 856 08.
Application
Interviews will be held continuously during the application period.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to reading your application!
