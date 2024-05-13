Return Order Coordinator at LG Electronics Nordic
Job description:
As the return order coordinator you are responsible to secure and manage the process of defective returns to LG's different warehouses in the Nordics, both for retailer sales and LG's online sales. A correct and proper handling of return orders is important both from an environmental perspective as well as for an efficient operation within the department and throughout the organization.
What you'll do:
Ensure correct and efficient return order handling
Daily communication with internal team and LG's return warehouses
Quick follow up and correction of any errors in handling, internally or externally
Update/change of routines to secure and improve processes
Manage stock taking process, securing that system data matches the physical inventory
Report pending return data to Manager and Team Leader
Ad hoc administrative tasks related to the job description or to support the team
You and your skills
Excel (especially Vlookup/Pivot tables)
Have similar work experience
Worked with SAP/ERP
Fluent in Swedish and English, in speech and writing
Analytical and structured
Used to working against deadlines
Likes to take ownership and deliver results
About LG:
LG was established in South Korea in 1958 and today we play an active role in world markets with our assertive global business policy. As a result, we control more than 142 local subsidiaries worldwide, with roughly 74 000 executives and employees.
Our philosophy revolves around people, sincerity, and the fundamentals. We focus on understanding our customers, offering optimum solutions, and providing new experiences through ceaseless innovation to help you lead a better life. We've developed our brand image gradually and consistently to communicate, "Life's Good."
LG Electronics core business areas are Home appliance & air solution, Home Entertainment, Mobility, Business Solutions.
