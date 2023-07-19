Project Manager - Nuclear Spare Parts
2023-07-19
, Karlskrona
, Karlshamn
, Tingsryd
, Torsås
, Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Jönköping
Alfa Laval in Lund is looking for a
Project Manager - Nuclear Spare parts
At Alfa Laval, our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas and implementation of great ideas is our guiding star in a transforming world.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly delivering complex projects to secure outstanding customer experience enabled by digital transformation. Projects that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
Alfa Laval continuously delivers solutions to secure the #1 experience for all customers. We want to take the next step now and are looking for a Project Manager - Nuclear Spare parts, to secure customer satisfaction from advanced gasketed heat exchangers (GPHE).
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Deliver projects on time, on spec, on budget using existing processes and tools through all steps of project execution from hand-over till project closure.
Coordinate and organize ongoing activities.
Be involved in the quotation process.
Participate in audits, handle inspections, and prepare quality documentation.
Participate in develop the Nuclear Spare parts business.
Provide input to the forecast process.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden. Travel availability is seldom required. You report directly to the Unit manager of Project order team Product Group GPHE and is part of Project order office. Furthermore, you will work closely with project teams, factory execution teams and regional sales organizations as well as R&D and Product management when required.
Who you are
You are dynamic, resilient, and focused, with a genuine interest in managing complex projects. Detail oriented and structured are part of your skills.
At the same time, you are capable to take full responsibility for customer contact. You are the person who understands that business must be long-term profitable and ready to find non-trivial solutions for unique customer demands.
What you know
You have experience in managing simultaneously multiple complex projects involving specialized industrial equipment, preferably within a matrix organization.
You hold a bachelor's degree in engineering. Proficiency in English is required.
Previous experience in nuclear processes or industry is desirable.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value and delivery the #1 experience to our customers. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
For further information, please contact:
Marco Messina, Unit Manager, Project Order, GPHE Lund Assembly, +46 709787310
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 730 576 410
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366 985
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
We review applications continually so please send in yours as soon as possible, and no later than July 27th, 2023. Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded.
Alfa Laval Technologies AB
372 38 RONNEBY
Regina Garcia Moguel regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
