Project Management Portfolio Manager (pmo) For Power Quality (former Facts)
2024-01-08
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals, and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger, and cleaner electricity by bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together, we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
If you like complex projects, business challenges, have a curious mind, and have a problem-solving attitude, take the opportunity to join a World Technology Leader Company. Experience the great feeling from managing the large projects close to the end customer. As PMO Manager for Power Quality you will be a member of the operations Management team within the Center of Competence for Power Quality Solutions. The position is based in Västerås, Sweden.
Your responsibilities
Zou will set the targets for the projects within your portfolio and support the Project Managers to achieve those.
You will contribute to implementation of continuous improvements for the project execution strategy for the local project operation, in alignment with BU and LBU business strategies.
You will ensure the local portfolio of projects is managed consistently, based on best practices.
You will be leading the project management office team and ensures that Hitachi Energy's policies such as directives, instructions and guidelines are followed.
You will develop and continuously improves respective processes, based on industry best practices. Ensures that findings from lessons learned from project execution are incorporated in continuous improvement actions.
You will be participating in bid or sales phase which involves activities such as estimating and resource planning. Oversees project management activities at the portfolio level through project reviews with the management team and Project Managers.
Takes an active role in resolving escalated issues, oversees that project closure is performed properly and timely for all projects in the portfolio.
Oversees the proper application of contract and claim management methods in accordance with Hitachi Energy's policies, and contractual agreements.
You will build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders of the PMO. Serves as an escalation point for individual and systemic project management issues.
Reinforces and maintains a culture of Health & Safety in all project operations.
Leads the PMO team to establish and enforce an effective project management approach to achieve both project and organizational goals.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
Most senior role handled with having extensive leadership experience with staff responsibility.
Zou have extensive Project management experience with EPC component as well as In the electrical field
You have deep knowledge about the execution of complex projects and about financial reporting.
Experience in transmission and distribution industry from advantage
Proficiency in English is required, and any additional language skills are advantageous.
Highly self-motivated and result-oriented and will enjoy the challenge of taking full ownership of the execution of your projects.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before January 29th! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Bastian Remmlinger, bastian.remmlinger@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges: Stefan Z Andersson,+46 107-38 08 21, Unionen: Karin Ulvemark,+46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner - Helena Stefansdottir, helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible, and secure whilst balancing social, environmental, and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
