Project Management, Hydrogen

Our first Hydrogen-based steel project in Boden is broken down into 4 areas: Hydrogen manufacturing, Iron making (DRI), Steelmaking, as well as Site Infrastructure and utilities.
As the Project Manager for the Hydrogen manufacturing project, you will report directly to the Head of the Area, and you will assume the leadership responsibility for delivering scope from engineering throughout operations. As one of our key leaders for project delivery, you will work in a matrix structure and will play a pivotal role in coordinating cross-functional teams, steering project schedules, and proactively assessing risks while identifying opportunities for process enhancements, including Site Execution, Project Control, and Engineering, ensuring to deliver the scope on time and budget by driving key contracts and coordinating resources across the internal team as well as with our partners. You will report the status and escalations of the project directly to the management team and other stakeholders (such as Board) as necessary.
The role is based in Stockholm, Sweden, with regular travel to various projects, contractors, and fabrication sites as required.
Responsibilities:
• Manage and lead EPCM and project execution activities for the green hydrogen project including providing leadership to the owner team.
• Lead multi-disciplinary teams (EPCM firms, OEM, PDOP, and other partners) from detailed engineering to commissioning and operations, ensuring projects are executed within budget and schedules.
• Ensure design, procurement, contracts, and construction (internal and external) are delivering to project requirements and against cost and schedule targets.
• Setup and implement H2GS governance structure for your scope across disciplines ensuring it is functioning as required for driving communication, decisions, and control.
• Contribute to the development of project management tools, processes, and standard operating procedures.
• Own and deliver against scope, schedule, and budget within overall project requirements.
• Control the scope source of truth and clearly communicate this to the team, keeping them on critical tasks. Ultimate line of ownership for change management.
• Manage cost against target budget, driving all stakeholders for continuous improvement and focus on minimum technical solutions, by optimizing and challenging everything.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in engineering, construction management, project management, or a relevant field required; master's degree preferred.
• Minimum 15 years of industry experience, of which at least 10 years managing multi-phase, multi-million-dollar projects in green energy, Oil & Gas, semiconductor, automotive, battery manufacturing, or a related field.
• Track record as project manager driving complex projects, covering both the planning/designing phase as well as the execution phase.
• Experience in effectively managing project budgets and schedules.
• Proven skills in managing cross-functional teams and leading multi-disciplinary project teams. Working on an owner's team is a plus.
• Experience working in a multi-cultural environment is a plus.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills, conflict resolution ability, and strong problem-solving skills.
• Fluency in English, and Swedish is an advantage.
Specific skills and Success factors
• Engaging and effective leadership capability that creates forward momentum and influence across multiple disciplines and functions.
• Highly execution oriented and biased towards decision-making. Knocks down barriers and gets it done.
• Focused on problem-solving and 1st principles orientation - challenge all stakeholders on both requirements and outputs. Proven effective technical competence in proven discipline.
