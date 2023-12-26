Project Management / Epic Management (Internal Projects)
We are now looking for a Project Management / Epic Management (Internal Projects) - Associate Project Manager/Epic Owner in Ludvika.
PLEASE NOTE: This role is for an Associate PM / Associate Epic Owner.
Description:
Project Management is responsible for Project execution incl. fulfillment of scope, quality, financial and time constraints. We have two project management models to apply:
• Projects where a gate model is uses as guidance or as governance support.
• Projects within the SAFe setup at UM. In this case the project is called an EPIC and the project owner is called Epic owner.
Associate PM / Associate Epic Owner: Lead the execution of small projects / EPICS with low complexity and ensure that all related activities are executed in accordance with company procedures, contract specifications, quality standards, health, safety & environment requirements, cost/profitability targets and scheduling targets.
Associate Project Manager / Associate Epic owner, with the support of project team/SAFe teams, is responsible for successful execution / delivery of assigned project(s) / EPIC(s)on-time, within budget with on- quality & safety framework of ours.
• Certified Associate Project Manager / Associate EPIC owner or similar.
• Certified Associate SAFe Agilist, Scrum Master or Product Owner/Product Manager.
Knowledge, Skills and Experience;
• Minimum two (2) years of managing projects within relevant field.
o Relevant field for MACH EPIC owners is Electronics product development including Hardware, software, FPGA and mechanics development.
• Bachelor's Degree or similar in engineering with domain experience, or
• Another technical degree with less than 10 years of work experience within the relevant field.
o Analyses numerical data, verbal data, and all other sources of information; Breaks information into component parts, patterns, and relationships; Probes for further information or greater understanding of a problem.
o Expresses opinions, information, and key points of an argument clearly.
• Communicate fluent in English language. Så ansöker du
