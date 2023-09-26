Project Management (Delivery Projects)
2023-09-26
We are now looking for a Project Management (Delivery Projects) - Project Manager in Ludvika.
Description:
Project Management is responsible for;
• Project execution, contract compliance, Hitachi Energy's customer 's satisfaction/target fulfillment and financial results, for a project, or
• in a sub-project of a large project for the execution, contract compliance, our customer 's satisfaction /target fulfillment and financial results.
This typically includes negotiations with suppliers and our customer representatives as well as handling deviations/claims.
Project Manager: Lead the execution of medium-sized customer projects / internal projects and ensure that all related activities are performed in accordance with our policies, contractual agreements, quality standards, health, safety & environment requirements, financial targets, as well as schedule commitments. Leads the project team allocated to the project, defining main guidelines, allocating project tasks, and motivate and monitor internal and external resources to accomplish all tasks and milestones. Provides performance feedback regarding allocated resources working on projects.
Project Manager with the support of project team is responsible for successful execution / delivery of assigned project(s) on-time, within budget with on quality & safety framework.
Knowledge, Skills and Experience:
Certifiedject Manager or PMP® Certification from Project Management Institute or IPMA Level C/D certification.
• Ability to work with projects of different size, complexity, and contractual types.
• Minimum three (3) years' experience managing projects of different size, complexity, and contractual types.
• Bachelor's Degree or similar in engineering, or
• Another technical degree with 10-15 years of work experience within relevant field.
• Communicate fluent in English language
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-26
