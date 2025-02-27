Project Logistic Specialist
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Boden Visa alla datajobb i Boden
2025-02-27
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Boden
, Sundsvall
, Uppsala
, Västerås
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Project Logistic Specialist Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Project Logistic Specialist
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for a highly organized and proactive Project Logistics Specialist to join our client's logistics team in Norrbotten. In this role, you will be the key liaison between equipment suppliers, transport providers, warehouses, and construction teams, ensuring smooth and efficient material flow. You will be responsible for coordinating transportation, tracking shipments, and optimizing logistics operations to support timely project execution.
This is an excellent opportunity for a logistics professional with expertise in transport management, international shipping, and warehouse coordination to contribute to a dynamic and fast-paced project environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Manage and coordinate logistics activities for the transportation and intermediate storage of equipment and materials.
Oversee end-to-end shipments, ensuring smooth movement from suppliers through warehouses to contractors.
Plan, schedule, and book daily transportation to project sites, ensuring timely deliveries.
Collaborate with internal and external stakeholders, including suppliers, transport providers, and construction teams, to track and monitor shipments.
Ensure compliance with international shipping regulations and required documentation.
Identify and resolve logistics deviations, track transportation costs, and maintain accurate reporting.
Evaluate and improve logistics performance using key performance indicators (KPIs) to enhance efficiency.
Support cost optimization initiatives while ensuring quality and compliance.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in logistics, supply chain management, or a related field, or equivalent professional experience.
3+ years of experience in project logistics, transport management, or supply chain operations.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to optimize logistics workflows.
In-depth knowledge of international and domestic multimodal logistics operations.
Experience with special transport operations and managing oversized or complex shipments.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with multiple stakeholders.
Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools and experience with ERP/WMS systems for logistics management.
Fluency in English.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swati@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
swati swati@vipas.se Jobbnummer
9192511