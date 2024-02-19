Project Leader, R&D
2024-02-19
Join our team and play a key role in driving the automotive industry towards a sustainable tomorrow.
Aurobay is looking for an experienced Project Leader to join our Research and Development team based in Gothenburg. As a Project Leader, you will conduct cutting-edge research and development to advance our technology and capabilities within hybrid powertrain solutions.
About Aurobay
Aurobay (https://www.aurobay.com/about/introducing-aurobay/)
has over hundred years of heritage in creating premium quality hybrid engines. With homes in Sweden and China, we have a strong reputation for pioneering practices in the automotive industry. We pride ourselves in our attention to detail and commitment to excellence.
Working conditions and benefits
Creating excellence is only possible if our people feel they can thrive in an environment where employee wellbeing is at the forefront of our business. Among the benefits that we offer our team members are:
• A hybrid work model
• A yearly wellness contribution of SEK 5,000 for your physical and mental wellbeing
• A personal and professional development scheme to support your growth
• Additional pension funding
• Competitive additional and full coverage insurance
Our office is centrally located in the Uni3 by Geely building in the heart of Lindholmen, offering convenient access to local transportation from all parts of Gothenburg. Surrounded by diverse cafes and restaurants, our office also features a calming view of the iconic Göta Älv river.
Key responsibilities
• Take ownership in leading, monitoring, and supporting internal and external projects including the novel hybrid powertrain segments.
• Act as Aurobay's interface to the customer in the project execution phase.
• Create close cooperation with various functions, such as Sales, R&D, Purchasing, Finance, Manufacturing. Mitigate uncertainties between cross-functional teams.
• Plan, steer, and follow up results in the projects (cost, function, timing, and quality). Clearly communicate status, impediments and risk mitigation activities in management and stakeholder fora.
Skills and experience
• Effective communication skills delivered with confidence on all business and organisational levels.
• Extensive experience in leading complex projects with confidence in driving and pushing new things on an unbeaten path.
• Vast knowledge in automotive powertrain solutions
• Understanding of both hardware and software systems
How to apply
Deadline to submit your application is March 10 but the selection process will be running continuously. Please note that due to GDPR, we do not accept applications via email.
Questions
If you have any additional questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact recruiting Manager Håkan Arvidsson, hakan.arvidsson@aurobay.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Recruiter Louise Mårdholm, louise.mardholm@aurobay.com
Questions concerning trade union:
Unionen: Ordf Joakim Dahlin, joakim.dahlin@aurobay.com
, tel +46734630172
Ledarna: Ordf Håkan Modigh, hakan.modigh@aurobay.com
tel +46733333801
Akademikerna: Ordf. Fredrik Fantenberg, fredrik.fantenberg@aurobay.com
tel. 0728-889790
IF Metall: Ordf Marko Borg Peltonen, marko.borg.peltonen@aurobay.com
(mailto:marko.peltonen@aurobay.com
) Tel. +46 733 333 764
Equal opportunity employer
Aurobay is an equal opportunities employer. We encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply, especially women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds, and people with disabilities. Research has shown that women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds are less likely to apply if they don't match 100% of the criteria. As a company, we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment. If you believe you have the skills and passion to excel in this role, we would love to hear from you. Let's explore the possibilities together. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Powertrain Engineering Sweden AB
(org.nr 556830-5964), http://aurobay.com Arbetsplats
Aurobay Kontakt
Håkan Arvidsson hakan.arvidsson@aurobay.com Jobbnummer
8480669