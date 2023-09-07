Project leader of Factory Approval - Scania China
2023-09-07
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania has taken a key strategic step towards expanding its presence in China and the wider Asian market, by breaking ground for a new global production base in Rugao, Jiangsu Province, 150 km northwest of Shanghai.
The new factory, which is based on Scania's unique modular production system, will produce vehicles for both the Chinese and Asian export markets when it opens for business in during 2025, significantly shortening delivery times to Asian customers. It will be Scania's third global production base, besides Europe and Latin America.
Job description
Automotive manufacturing is regulated in China and the industrial establishment needs to be approved by relevant authorities (In China the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, MIIT) before being able to operate in China. This is an extensive work and critical for the start of operations.
We are now looking for an organized, diligent, and proactive Project leader of Factory Approval to help ensure the start-up of the factory on time to meet the planned start of production. You will be in charge of establishing Factory Approval team in China, developing a comprehensive Factory Approval strategy and overseeing the challenges we may face to achieve factory approval assignment. You will also be responsible for matching all the requirement well before handover to approving authorities in China, which ensure that the approval process meets the overarching time plan.
Since this is the first time Scania is preparing for this kind of formal factory approval, the assignment will be to build up the internal process of releasing the necessary information on time. Your job responsibilities mainly focuses:
• Supervise and lead our Factory Approval team, ensuring the proper implementation of all factory approval steps and procedures
• Communicate with audit agency experts on pain points in the company's current situation and seek solutions
• Take overarching role on setting time plans and ensuring that the approval process meets the overarching time plan, in order to meet the planned start of production
• Regularly review the progress of audit preparation, escalate or resolve any issues in the process, including organization of internal audit and issue improvement
• Lead and develop a team of Plant Approval experts and coordinators to provide the best possible support to all departments on audit requirements
• Regularly review the progress of audit preparation, escalate or resolve any issues in the process,Including organization of internal audit and issue improvement
• Monitor the implementation of manufacturer approval inspection requirements by your team and ensure that the relevant deliverables meet all relevant requirements
Requirements
• University degree in Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field (a focus on factory approval experience is preferred)
• Excellent project management and leadership skills
• Be familiar with management system and related documents, the workflows and interrelationships of the company's departments, the processes and management of the production site.
• High level of verbal and written communication and negotiation skills in English, Chinese is a must.
• Strong organizational skills - the ability to coordinate and prioritize many different tasks/projects at the same time and the ability to adapt to change and meet deadlines.
• Integrity and grit to drive development in a fast-moving environment.
• Experience in government relations and more than two times' experience in management of factory approval by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (this point is a plus).
• Excellent knowledge of MIIT factory approval process, approval policies and regulations, approval inspection requirements (this point is a plus).
We believe in hiring people with a curious mindset. We emphasize the great importance of your personal qualities. You are positive and like to think in new ways. Furthermore, you see the value of working together with others and building relationships based on honesty, respect, and trust.
The job is full-time. Related to engaged other resources this needs to be developed and planned. A considerable number of people from all organization needs to be heavily involved in order to secure the approvals necessary. A project organization will be setup.
We offer
You become an important part of a committed team that together works to execute and develop a new factory in China. We offer you a job that is varied and challenging where you get a solid variety and height in your tasks and the opportunity for competence development. The business is characterized by a great deal of company know-how, innovation, and commitment. You become part of a culture that places great emphasis on security and collaboration.
Your location
The position is full-time and the working location is in Rugao, China.
Contact information
For more information regarding to the position, please contact, Ino Moberg, VP and Head of Public Affairs, ino.moberg@scania.com
or phone +8615900694767.
For more information regarding to recruitment, please contact HRBP, Lingshuang Kong, lingshuang.kong@scania.com
Application
The application shall contain a CV, a personal letter, and relevant certificates. Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process. A background check may be done for this position. Please apply via scania.com/career as soon as possible, but no later than September 24th, 2023.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
