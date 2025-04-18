Project Leader in Electrical & Automation at Cyient!
2025-04-18
Do you want to take the next step in your career and become part of a global company driving technical innovation?
Cyient is now looking for experienced engineers for senior roles in electrical engineering and automation. Here, you will have the opportunity to work with exciting and challenging projects, both locally and internationally, where you will play a key role in delivering advanced solutions!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Cyient is a global engineering consulting company that works with innovative and technologically advanced solutions for clients in the power plant industry, process industry, pharmaceutical industry, and several other sectors. They offer both challenging work assignments and a work environment where you can grow together with competent colleagues - both locally and globally.
Cyient is expanding its operations in Karlstad and is currently seeking experienced engineers for senior positions as Project Leader and Lead Engineers in Electrical and Automation. Want to learn more about the Lead engineer role? Check out the job posting here.
As Project Leader, you will be leading the Electrical engineering & automation design in projects. You are
responsible for managing the scope, schedule, quality & costs of your own discipline. In this role, you are expected to lead the project team within the discipline, both locally and globally, and take full responsibility for both the team and the project.
You are offered
• An opportunity to become part of a global expert organization with international career opportunities
• A chance to engage in challenging projects with a variety of clients across multiple industries
• Challenging and leading electrical engineering & automation tasks in plant and/or equipment delivery projects
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead and coordinate electrical engineering and automation in multidisciplinary projects
• Monitor and report the progress, including costs, quality, and time
• Identify and manage additional work and scope expansions
• Engage in sales and customer relationships
• Support site and workshop activities when needed
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering or Automation
• At least 5 years of experience in electrical engineering or automation
• Deep technical knowledge within electrical engineering or automation and understanding of standards, regulations, and directives in the discipline
• Experience in industrial plant engineering projects
• Are fluent in English, both spoken and written. Swedish language skills are an advantage
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from Technical project management
• Knowledge in plant engineering, power generation, power grids, or control systems
• Previous experience in global project environments
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Organized
• Self-driven
• Collaborative
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Respectful
