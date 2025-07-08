Head of Support and Sales at Saab AB
2025-07-08
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your Role
We are looking for a collaborative and inspiring leader with business acumen, to continue building and develop the Support and Sales both within Regional Aircraft and Military support. You will be responsible for guiding and supporting a team dedicated to serving Saab 340 and Saab 2000 operators worldwide and SMRA Military Support. You will part of the Support Business Management team to develop synergies between Regional Aircraft and Military Support. You will be working both in the Winning Business and Execute Business Process.
Special Mission & Regional Aircraft (SMRA) develops and maintains Airborne Early Warning & Control Systems (AEW&C), as well as supports Saab's civil aircraft (Saab 340 and 2000). SMRA 's assignment includes both developing new solutions for new and old customers as well as maintaining, upgrading and supporting systems already sold. Existing customers consist of the defense forces and civil operators of a number of countries.
This includes:
* Leading and developing a high-performing team: You will coach and mentor a team of approximately 15 employees in Linköping, Sweden, while also collaborating closely with a team of 15 in the USA.
* Driving strategic growth: You will play a key role in developing and executing the strategic business plan, ensuring its alignment with overall departmental goals.
* Fostering a culture of collaboration: You will actively build and maintain strong relationships with other areas within the department, promoting a spirit of teamwork and shared success.
Your Profile
We are seeking a leader who embodies our values of collaboration, communication, and customer focus.
You are an:
Proven people leader: You have a demonstrated ability to motivate, inspire, and develop high-performing teams. Your leadership style is characterized by open communication, trust, and inclusivity.
Strategic thinker: You possess a strong business acumen and the ability to develop and execute successful strategies.
Relationship builder: You excel at building and maintaining strong relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
Collaborative mindset: You believe in the power of teamwork and actively seek out opportunities to collaborate with others.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
The position is based in Linköping, Sweden.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement, but we will pause the process during the summer vacation between w.28-32.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 25,500 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
