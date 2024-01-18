Project leader finance
2024-01-18
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
, Gävle
, Östhammar
, Borlänge
, Fagersta
About Recruitbyme
Recruitbyme is a company that helps our clients in the areas; recruitment, staffing and training, we are headquartered in pleasant premises at Teknikparken in Gävle and work with assignments all over the country. The company was founded in 2021 by Mats Andersson, who has over 20 years of experience in the above areas.
Climate-smart
When it comes to working with sustainability, we take responsibility for reducing global warming, which means that we use climate-smart transport trips to reduce our climate footprint, and that we ensure that all our meetings take place digitally, we work towards the global goals 3, 5, 8, 13 and 16.
Inclusion
Recruitbyme also works with inclusion in all our appointments and sees the unique core competence behind CV.et We simply call it competence-focused inclusion, which does not take into account aspects such as age, gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation.
About the employment
For this assignment, you will be hired out via Recruitbyme to our partner and its end customer. Which means that you will be employed by us and we take full employer responsibility.
We are lnow ooking for a Project Leader Finance for an assignment t in Sandviken.
We are looking for a person to drive the RFP (Request For Proposal), evaluate, select and propose a new solution for the replacement of SAP/SAT (solution for financial control).
Capability mapping of the Group Functions business needs
Selection of a future solution for financial control
Risk analysis for the change from an IT and business perspective
High level implementation plan including resource plan and cost estimate of implementation
Selection of an implementation partner
Today we are looking for a Project Manager for the Phase 1 (pre-study) that should be finalized before summer 2024.
Possible implementation of the new system (Phase 2) will be started after the summer 2024 (Project not yet decided).
Skill requirements
Experience of the Finance domain: You should be familiar with the functions and processes in the Finance domain and specifically the financial consolidation on a global basis.
Self-motivated and result-oriented who have an exceptional ability to prioritize work, meet deadlines and maintain flexibility within standard work hours as required.
Organizational skills: You should be able to keep track of the stakeholders and all the different moving parts of the project and ensure that everyone is working towards the same goal.
Planning: You should be able to plan and execute a project from start to finish, ensuring that all milestones and that the implementation stays on track.
Budgeting: You should be able to track and control implementation costs, ensuring that the project and any agile way of working stays within its budget.
Experience
Knowledge high competence within current role.
Experience is a role model for other Consultants at a lower level.
Management takes responsibility for sub-area, can lead a smaller group.
Independence able to work independently.
Other
Start date: ASAP
End date: 2024-06-30
Location: Sandviken
Remote: aprox. 40%
