Project Leader
2023-09-05
Company Description
IKEA sells millions of products around the world every day and each one must make its way from supplier to customer.
IKEA Food Logistic Services is a part of IKEA Purchasing and Logistics and is responsible for the steering, coordination, and development of the Transport & Logistic solutions for IKEA. This includes creating and maintaining sustainable Transport & Logistic set-ups in close cooperation with external business partners as well as the internal stakeholders in the IKEA Supply Chain. We are on an exciting journey, and as one of the newer parts of IKEA we are constantly growing and improving. As such:
We are now looking for a Project Leader to join our team located in Älmhult.
Job Description
As a Project Leader, you will be responsible to lead and manage projects within IKEA. The projects are assigned by an Orderer, the Project Leader then reports to the Project Manager and deliver the result to one of many receiving organizations - all within agreed scope, time and budget with expected quality.
Your tasks will include:
• Lead projects within set frames for scope, time and budget agreed with steering group.
• Plan and structure projects with the help of IKEA project methodology.
• Organize, lead and manage people from different units.
• Communication with both internal and external stakeholders securing that right information is shared at the right time.
• Identify, monitor, mitigate and control risks.
At IKEA we are passionate about our culture and values, incorporating them when communicating and interacting with internal as well as external stakeholders.
Qualifications
You have the ability to build relations and to work with people in a trustful way. You are also goal oriented, focusing on delivering results with a holistic view.
For you to be successful in the role we believe that you need:
• Experience in leading Projects.
• Good knowledge in managing and leading teams.
• Supply chain knowledge, knowledge within the Food sector is a plus.
• Strong communication skills.
• The role has a global scope that requires the ability to prioritize, delegate and to make proactive decisions based on facts at hand.
• High energy for driving things forward and leading in the unknown.
• Fluent English, both written and oral.
• Ability to see your part in the bigger picture while keeping focus on the customer.
We place emphasis on your personal skills; to be successful in the role it is very important that your communicative and social skills are excellent. You also have the ability to create, maintain and develop business relations. As many things remain to be done and changed, the possibility to influence gives you a rush!
In return IKEA offers you a challenging position with great development possibilities. You will work in an environment where your ideas are heard, where there is an opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". IKEA offers down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles.
Additional information
Submit your application, CV and letter of motivation, online via our recruitment system Smart Recruiters no later than 14th of September, 2023. If you have questions regarding the recruitment process, please send in your question through the Smart Recruiters system.
Please note, we have a preferred candidate for this position.
