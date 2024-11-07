Project Leader
What if you could inspire to make everyday life just a little bit better? The answer is simple: You can. That is what IKEA is all about - creating a better everyday life for the many people. At IKEA Marketing & Communication AB (IMC), you are a part of making it happen!
IMC is the global in-house agency for the IKEA brand. We create and produce the content that inspires people to make a better everyday life. We are responsible for planning and developing marketing communication for all IKEA markets across the world - from the global IKEA website to local ad campaigns. Headquartered in Älmhult, Sweden, IMC is a meeting point for creatives and communicators from around the world who share a passion for the IKEA product range, home furnishing and people's lives at home. Our mission is to create impactful communication that brings the IKEA brand to life and helps turn visitors into customers.
We're on the lookout for passionate doers, leaders, idea makers, creative thinkers - people who want to find answers to everyday problems in people's lives, for society and the planet.
Do you also believe in celebrating the everyday life? Do you want to be part of making it happen from idea to paper or pixel? Then keep on reading.
We're now looking for a Project Leader to join our dynamic team, to lead and navigate the thrilling world of marketing and communication!
As Project Leader, you will:
Lead a variety of creative projects in the marketing and communication of home furnishing.
Be overall responsible for leading, managing, and developing marketing communication projects within the defined scope, budget and timeframe.
Onboard teams, brief projects, and ensure excellent collaboration and synergy among competencies during project production and delivery.
Clarify the competence needed, secure the team, and optimize resource capacity.
Work actively with the team to challenge and further develop communication and ways of working for a smart and lean approach from ideation to delivery.
Build and maintain close dialogues with different stakeholders within IMC.
Secure project progress and performance, manage any potential risks, and share what's learned to improve future work.
Create preconditions for a strong, inclusive and value-driven team culture, enabling co-worker engagement and team spirit.
You'll need:
Extensive work experience and education in project leadership within marketing and communication.
Experience and passion leading creative teams and projects.
Experience in leading development of creative concept, exploration and co-creation.
Experience working with many stakeholders cross-functions.
Fundamental knowledge of process- and project steering, risk analysis, methods and scenario planning.
Skilled in budget management of communication projects.
Strong communication skills and fluency in English, both written and spoken
Additional information
IKEA Marketing & Communications is an inspirational working environment, based on creativity and innovation, which gives you the opportunity to work and interact with people from all around the world. This is a place where you can focus on doing what you love. There are no dress codes or closed offices. No day is ever the same. All ideas are welcome. Everyone tries to pitch in when needed, and failures are seen as a way of learning. When you enter our building, we want you to feel that you can inspire billions of people all over the world.
Are you ready to make the world a little better, together? We want to hear from you!
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and motivation letter, in English, by 17th of November 2024. We are continuously interviewing candidates and may close the ad earlier.
This position is in Älmhult, Sweden.
