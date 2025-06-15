Project Leader
Company Description Located in Älmhult, the home of IKEA, we develop and distribute our range globally. IKEA thrives on entrepreneurial spirit and continuous improvement. Our multicultural environment shapes our values and fosters innovation.
Job Description Are you a dynamic Project Leader with excellent co-creation and communication skills? Join us to drive positive change in the food industry and create delicious, sustainable food for millions worldwide. Last year, over 520 million guests enjoyed our food.
As a Project Leader, you will:
Coordinate and lead projects and assignments within Range Food.
Manage project scope, time, and cost while applying relevant methodologies.
Facilitate collaboration across teams and stakeholders.
Lead co-creation workshops and communication activities.
Identify, mitigate, and manage project risks.
International travel is required.
Qualifications You thrive in a fast-paced environment and have:
Strong business knowledge of IKEA and project management expertise.
Proficiency in digital tools and a creative mindset.
Excellent communication and analytical skills.
Proven stakeholder management experience.
Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities.
Fluency in spoken and written English.
Knowledge about food is advantageous, but a genuine interest in food is essential
This role will report to Per Stigenius, Range Manager, Range Area Food Services.
Next Steps Think you're the perfect fit? Apply with your CV and respond to the following questions:
What qualities makes you an ideal candidate?
What motivated you to apply, and how does your experience align with the role?
