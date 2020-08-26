Project Leader - IT Transition - Ikea Of Sweden AB - Datajobb i Älmhult

Ikea Of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Älmhult2020-08-26The range is our identity and the product information is an essential part of the IKEA Concept. New technology is changing behaviour and the demands for new ways to interact and share real-time insights are essential for continuous growth. IKEA Product Information Management Programme is one part of our digital transformation journey towards creating success for IKEA. The purpose of the programme is to create a connected flow for product information across our value chain to enable business movements supporting IKEA into the future. As a consequence we need to transition from our current into a future landscape. The IT Transition Management assignment is working on how to manage the transition from current landscape into a new digital IKEA product information landscape while securing business continuity. We are building new capabilities to manage the IT Transition, migrate data and functionality and manage coexistence between old to new during the transition period.In this exciting journey we are now looking for Project Leaders who wants to lead the development of our capabilities within IT Transition and to be part of IKEA digital transformation, working closely together with colleagues across IKEA.As a Project leader IT Transition you will embark on an exciting journey in the digital transformation in IKEA. We are leading and developing the transition from current IT landscape into the new, including ways of working. You will work in IT Transition team and in close collaboration with colleagues from all involved parts of IKEA. You will lead projects to build the needed capabilities (migration, coexistence and other enabling projects). You will report to IT Transition manager, Patrick Roos.The responsibilities in your role include:Lead projects to build and implement migration and/or coexistence solutions, including processes, ways of working and tools.Organize and facilitate meetings with stakeholders across IKEA and build and maintain strong, long-lasting stakeholder relationships.Be responsible for project planning, project plans and reporting on project statusLead people according to IKEA values to achieve resultsContinuously improve ways of workingSounds interesting? Submit your application, in English, as soon as possible however not later than September 9th. Note that we will be interviewing candidates continuously and might close the listing before the final date.If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact hiring manager Patrick Roos, at +46 72-352 72 32For information about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Recruiter, Jakob Bergström at +46 70-147 48 90Varaktighet, arbetstidRegular Regular2020-08-26Further details about terms and conditions will be covered in employment contract.Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-25IKEA of Sweden AB5333400