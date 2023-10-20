Project Leader - High Speed Steel Round Tools
2023-10-20
At Dormer Pramet, our purpose is to build on our company's heritage and success to innovate our way into the future and right now we're looking for an energetic and collaborative Project Leader for HSS Round Tools to join us.
Are you intrigued? Come and join our global team!
About the job
As Project Leader for HSS Round Tools, you lead product projects in a timely manner in accordance with our new product development process. Your responsibilities include planning, executing and controlling of the projects within the specified scope, quality, budget and schedule. You lead the project teams and work in close co-operation with the project stakeholders from various functions and divisions. You also have the opportunity to develop the project management, control processes, and ways of working further within the organization.
Furthermore, you ensure that the project meets all relevant criteria of our go-to-market process - including budgeting and risk management - from idea study through to launch and closure of the project. You're also contributing and identifying new process improvement opportunities.
The location for this position is flexible in Europe and Asia, and as we're a global organization, you may be required to undertake business travel or attend virtual meetings out of core hours.
About you
We're looking for someone with several years of experience in project execution and an understanding of what delivering a successful project requires. You have some previous experience and knowledge of the metal cutting industry and desirably also of solid round tools applications or development. A degree in Mechanical Engineering or a similar technical field is preferred. In addition to mastering MS Office tools, knowledge of MS Project or any other PM software is highly appreciated. As we're a global organization, we expect you to communicate and generate project documentation in good English.
As well as your background is essential, we're equally passionate about your personality. You adapt quickly to new ways of working and new processes, and you have excellent communication skills in a cross-functional environment. You have strong leadership skills and excellent project management credentials. Proactive ways of working and excellent skills in problem solving are required to succeed in the position. You enjoy working under pressure in a multicultural project environment, leading a project team to meet challenging project targets and milestones - satisfying the customer needs in the end.
About us
Dormer Pramet is a global manufacturer and supplier of tools for the metal cutting industry, and we have a truly international presence with four production units and sales offices in 20 countries. Our skills and products solve engineering challenges across many industry sectors - including Automotive, maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as general machining through to heavy machining, railway and airframe assembly.
How to apply
Please send your application in English, no later than November 10, 2023. Job ID: R0060527.
Contact Information
Do you want to learn more about this exciting job? Please contact:
Louise Koh, recruiting manager, louise.koh@dormerpramet.com
