Project Lead- New Asphalt Plant Development
2025-07-07
About the Role
We are looking for a proactive and technically skilled Project Lead to manage the planning, construction, and commissioning of new asphalt production plants and other large projects within our business. In this strategic role, you will oversee the full project lifecycle-fromfeasibility and design to handover-ensuring that each plant is delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of safety, quality, and efficiency. You will be onboarded early in every relevant project to support the departments with business case, pre studies and other project planning tasks, to mitigate risks and to quality check the scope of the delivery.
Key Responsibilities
Lead end-to-end projects for new asphalt plant construction and upgrades
Coordinate internal teams, contractors, and suppliers throughout all project phases
Ensure compliance with environmental, health, and safety regulations
Manage business case calculations, project budgets, timelines, and reporting
Oversee site selection, permitting, and infrastructure planning
Ensure technical specifications and operational requirements are met
Drive continuous improvement and innovation in plant design and performance
Act as the main point of contact for stakeholders, including authorities and local communities
Your Background
Degree in engineering, construction management, or equivalent Proven experience in complex industrial construction or plant development-Strong project management skills with a track record of delivering complex projects
Knowledge of complex production processes and plant technologies is an advantage
Excellent communication and leadership abilities
Familiarity with permitting processes and environmental regulations
Additional information
This position can be based in on of NCCs main offices in either Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Gothenburg or Malmö.
The position will require traveling from time to time.
This is a permanent position.
In accordance with NCC: s safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates
What we offer
A key role in shaping the future of our asphalt production capabilities
Exciting, large-scale projects with long-term impact
A collaborative and forward-thinking work environment
Competitive salary and benefits including [e.g., , pension, wellness allowance
Contact and application
For more information, please contact:
Jacob Jansson, Manager of Technical specialists, jacob.jansson@ncc.se
Submit your application and CV below. Applications are reviewed continuously, so apply as soon as possible, and no later than August 31, 2025
At NCC, we are driven to continue developing, whether it's our construction projects or our personal expertise. Every day, we drive the industry's most exciting and complex construction projects forward in close cooperation between our employees, partners and customers. With us, you are a significant employee who contributes to the landmarks that define our cities and communities. Here, our employees take an active role in a corporate culture based on stable values and behaviors for a safe and secure workplace. Our collective expertise and diverse backgrounds make a difference.
