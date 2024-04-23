Project Lead Engineer - Service Modernization & Upgrades - Mechanical
2024-04-23
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Lead engineer we offer you a strong developing position where you get the opportunity to work with the latest technology, develop your knowledge and be part of a great team.
You will be responsible for the technical coordination for the complete engineering part in your projects, both internally and externally from sales to commissioning.
The work as lead engineer includes responsibility, variation, problem solving, technical challenges, and highly skilled colleagues.
You will be part of the service organization that have the responsibility of delivering modernisation and upgrade projects to our existing fleet of gas turbines.
How You'll Make an Impact
* You will develop a clear plan of what to be achieve in the project and how we will execute it.
* Lead the work according to plan and handle the changed conditions during the project.
* Your project team is your biggest asset to success. You will work to enable, motivate, and inspire your team to a successful project.
What You Bring
* University degree or equivalent work experience in relevant field.
* Experience in gas turbine engineering, commissioning, or installation.
* You are communicative, flexible, and organized.
* You are driven and have a great desire to learn and develop.
* You like teamwork, both with colleagues and customers.
* Fluency in English, written and spoken alike, is required.
About the Team
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernisation, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
not later than 2024-05-19.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Mathias Lehnberg
or tel. 0122887730
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Anders Häll, Unionen
Simon Von Eckardstein, Sveriges Ingenjörer
Jan Lundgren, Ledarna
