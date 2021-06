Project Engineering Manager In Hvdc Projects And Tenders - ABB Power Grids Sweden AB - Elkraftsjobb i Ludvika

ABB Power Grids Sweden AB / Elkraftsjobb / Ludvika2021-06-30Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.We are looking for a Project Engineering Manager (PEM) whose responsibility is to lead a complete engineering team and drive scope, time and cost in HVDC project execution. In between projects, the job also includes participation in the tender phase of projects to prepare for a successful execution in case of award. We are also interested in people who wants to specialize in tendering from a Project Engineering Management perspective. This is a role with high responsibility, many interfaces and interesting work tasks. If you are interested in this opportunity, welcome with your application!Your responsibilitiesLead the complete project engineering team to supply all deliveries in accordance with contractual agreements, quality standards, HSE requirements, financial targets and schedule commitmentsParticipate in the tender phase of projects to prepare for a successful executionManage the communication with the customer, sub-suppliers, sub-contractors and partners on technical mattersPlan, execute and control the interface with procurement and constructionEnsure the project is properly staffed with the right level of competenceCommunicate and manage effectively relevant internal and external stakeholdersEnsure risks are identified and that mitigation actions are in place and followedIdentify scope creep and secure that additional customer requests are managed as variation orders, where cost and time impact is properly analyzedContribute to the continuous improvement of policies and instructions by adopting external/internal best practices and findings from lessons learnedYour backgroundYou hold a University degree in Engineering, or a degree deemed to be equivalentAt least 10 years professional experience in a project management position, or equivalent. Manager experience is desirableStrong sense of commercial awareness and negotiating skills as well as familiar with reading contractsAbility to motivate people and create team spirit, good coaching skillsSite experience is highly desirableSales and Tendering experience are highly desirableExperience from EPC projects and the HVDC business is seen as an advantageFluency in English - both written and spokenMore about usAre you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 13th of August. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!More information: Recruiting Manager Markus Åkerberg, +46 107-38 29 06, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Torbjörn Wilund, +46 107-38 25 73, or Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Hanna Kontsu, +46 107-38 53 25.Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com 2021-06-30Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-13ABB Power Grids Sweden ABLyviksvägen 377180 Ludvika5837730