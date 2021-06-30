Project Engineering Manager In Hvdc Projects And Tenders - ABB Power Grids Sweden AB - Elkraftsjobb i Ludvika
Project Engineering Manager In Hvdc Projects And Tenders
ABB Power Grids Sweden AB / Elkraftsjobb / Ludvika
2021-06-30
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a pioneering technology leader that is helping to increase access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. We help keep your lights on, the factories running, our hospitals and schools open. Come as you are and prepare to get better as you learn from others. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and plug into a team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Innovation.
We are looking for a Project Engineering Manager (PEM) whose responsibility is to lead a complete engineering team and drive scope, time and cost in HVDC project execution. In between projects, the job also includes participation in the tender phase of projects to prepare for a successful execution in case of award. We are also interested in people who wants to specialize in tendering from a Project Engineering Management perspective. This is a role with high responsibility, many interfaces and interesting work tasks. If you are interested in this opportunity, welcome with your application!
Your responsibilities
Lead the complete project engineering team to supply all deliveries in accordance with contractual agreements, quality standards, HSE requirements, financial targets and schedule commitments
Participate in the tender phase of projects to prepare for a successful execution
Manage the communication with the customer, sub-suppliers, sub-contractors and partners on technical matters
Plan, execute and control the interface with procurement and construction
Ensure the project is properly staffed with the right level of competence
Communicate and manage effectively relevant internal and external stakeholders
Ensure risks are identified and that mitigation actions are in place and followed
Identify scope creep and secure that additional customer requests are managed as variation orders, where cost and time impact is properly analyzed
Contribute to the continuous improvement of policies and instructions by adopting external/internal best practices and findings from lessons learned
Your background
You hold a University degree in Engineering, or a degree deemed to be equivalent
At least 10 years professional experience in a project management position, or equivalent. Manager experience is desirable
Strong sense of commercial awareness and negotiating skills as well as familiar with reading contracts
Ability to motivate people and create team spirit, good coaching skills
Site experience is highly desirable
Sales and Tendering experience are highly desirable
Experience from EPC projects and the HVDC business is seen as an advantage
Fluency in English - both written and spoken
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 13th of August. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Markus Åkerberg, +46 107-38 29 06, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Torbjörn Wilund, +46 107-38 25 73, or Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Hanna Kontsu, +46 107-38 53 25.
Hitachi ABB Power Grids is a global technology leader with a combined heritage of almost 250 years, employing around 36,000 people in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, the business serves utility, industry and infrastructure customers across the value chain, and emerging areas like sustainable mobility, smart cities, energy storage and data centers. With a proven track record, global footprint and unparalleled installed base, Hitachi ABB Power Grids balances social, environmental and economic values, and is committed to powering good for a sustainable energy future, with pioneering and digital technologies, as the partner of choice for enabling a stronger, smarter and greener grid. www.hitachiabb-powergrids.com
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-13
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
ABB Power Grids Sweden AB
Lyviksvägen 3
77180 Ludvika
Jobbnummer
5837730
