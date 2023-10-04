Project Engineer to Nynas!
2023-10-04
Are you ready to embark on a dynamic career journey with a global specialist oil company? Nynas, with a presence in Europe, the US and South America, is at the forefront of harnessing the potential of oil to create valuable applications in various industries. They are now looking for a project engineer who will play a crucial role in their engineering department - where you will work closely with the project managers and be offered the opportunity to develop into the role to eventually also move up to a position as project manager. We work with an ongoing selection - apply today!
Nynas is a specialist oil company. They have nearly 900 employees and their focus is on many of the applications that oil is used for when it is not consumed as fuel. Working together with their customers, they tap into the full potential of oil to help create valuable applications for end-users and society. Wherever you look, you will see products and services made - or made possible by - using Nynas' naphthenic oils and bitumen. They have made it their business to unlock oil's potential and provide value to their customers around the world.
Nynas is now looking for a Project Engineer to help them to assist and work closely with the peers in the Engineering Department in varying projects of both larger and smaller scope and complexity. We can assure you that you will develop your academical knowledge from university as well as your previous experience - as you will work operatively in the project with both technical and more administrative tasks. As a Project Engineer you will be responsible for supporting the Project Managers and act like a support in the projects from implementation through to completion.
You are offered
• Inspiring Work Environment: Collaborate with peers from around the world, bringing diverse competencies to every project.
• Challenging Projects: Engage in projects of varying scope and complexity, ensuring each day is both exciting and intellectually stimulating.
• Long-Term Career Growth: Nynas provides you with the opportunity to develop within your role as a Project Engineer, with the potential to step into the shoes of a Project Manager.
Work tasks
• Assist in preparation for execution of projects and monitoring project performance.
• Coordinating and maintaining effective communication with Project Managers and others within the projects.
• Managing project coordination, including contractor responsibilities and scheduled planning.
• Contribute with insights to project casting and scheduling.
• A candidate that possesses a bachelor's degree within Engineering, preferably within mechanical/Chemistry/Environment or equivalent.
• A candidate who has excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
• A candidate with Swedish work permit.
• A candidate that has accommodation in/near-by Nynäshamn and/or has the possibility to come work on site Mon-Fri full time.
• Have project experience where you've learned project scheduling and organisation skills within project management preferably within the construction industry and/or have experience within the oil and gas industry where you want to develop your project experience.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Innovative
• Problem solver
• Communicative
