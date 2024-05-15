Project Engineer to Cooling Systems
2024-05-15
You will be part of Hitachi Energy's Cooling Systems business unit in Landskrona. We have global responsibility for the development and manufacture of cooling systems for Power Electronic applications and other applications that require cooling systems with high reliability and availability. Our cooling systems contribute to a safe and reliable operation where the customer and the environment are in focus. Take on an exciting challenge in a global company with focus on the development and manufacture of cooling system solutions for both power transmission and new exciting areas that are driven by the transformation into a fossil-free society.
Cooling Systems in Landskrona is a market-leading supplier with customers all over the world. Together with 160 employees working with development and manufacturing in Landskrona and a growing market, we are now looking for more Project Engineers to join our project team focusing on large units.
Join our current project team responsible for delivering our larger products. You will be part of one of two mechanical departments. The need for this expertise is increasing, so we are looking for freshly graduated students and senior engineers to join our team.
"For me as a manager I believe and aim for the department to have a working environment where collaboration and quality is promoted. I also believe that is an important part for you and the team to thrive as individuals and for us to grow as a company." - Hiring manager Robert Wessberg.
Your responsibilities
Ensuring the manufacturability in projects mainly for HVDC.
Ensuring that our delivery is made on time.
Planning and executing multiple projects in various sizes.
Ensuring high quality in our work and product.
Close contact with the production department and other stakeholders, both internally and externally.
Your background
We are looking for you with an academic degree in Engineering or several years of experience within mechanical engineering.
Experience in planning and willing to learn about our products and production.
You are analytical and have a strong drive to work structured and goal oriented.
Experience in project engineering is a plus.
Experience in pipe design is a plus.
Experience of CAD, Solid Edge experience is a plus.
Swedish and English is needed, both written and spoken, to be able to interact with both local and global stakeholders.
More about us
Join Hitachi Energy and work in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy. We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment, where you become an important team player collaborating to deliver our world-class technology. We value you as a person and believe in personal development. Please apply today, even if you do not meet all the criteria above.
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than of 2024-05-29.
Recruiting Manager Robert Wessberg robert.wessberg@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Union representatives -Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387044; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Filippa Bengtsson filippa.bengtsson@hitachienergy.com
