Project Engineer Main Circuit Design
2024-04-23
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
The position as Project Engineer is within the HVDC Main Circuit Design department. The department is responsible for the electrical design of HVDC plants. Reliability, Availability and Maintainability studies, Condition Monitoring, Rating studies, definition of concepts for control and protection design as well as develop our HVDC systems are part of our scope of work.
In the Main Circuit Design team your main task will be to perform Reliability, Availability and Maintainability studies for HVDC links. This primarily means that you will be responsible for calculations of the availability of HVDC links and Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA) of the HVDC system. You will be using Hitachi Energy in-house developed tools as well as some of the commercially available software. Your responsibility will cover everything from support of our sales department during the marketing phase, over tenders and order projects.
We are looking for Bachelors, Masters or Doctors in the field of Electric Power Engineering or Engineering Physics. IT and software background is an advantage. Experienced professionals or fresh out of university - we are interested in all kinds of people.
Since we work in an international environment you need to master spoken and written English, while knowledge of Swedish is meritorious. As a person you have great teamwork capabilities and you look at challenges as an opportunity and take on new tasks with a positive spirit. You perform the work in an analytical and structured manner and take responsibility for your tasks.
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join! Welcome to apply before 13th of May 2024! The selection will take place continuously.
More information: Recruiting Manager Joakim Lindell, Joakim.lindell@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner magnus.ronnholm@hitachienergy.com
