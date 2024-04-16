Project Engineer (Junior)
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2024-04-16
About NKTNKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs over 5,000 people in 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,3 billion in 2023.
NKT - We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Join us and contribute to the world's transition to a green and sustainable future!
Would you like to make an impact on the green transformation of society? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where each day offers new challenges and opportunities? If you're passionate about working with cutting-edge technology and would enjoy collaborating with a team of skilled engineers, then please read on!
NKT in Karlskrona
At our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Lyckeby (Karlskrona) NKT produces high voltage and extra high voltage power transmission cables for both on- and offshore applications. Home to our cable-laying vessel, Viktoria our facility also boasts one the most advanced AC & DC High Voltage cable testing labs in Northern Europe.
Your Role as a Project Engineer
As a Project Engineer at NKT, you'll be at the forefront of helping us deliver advanced cable systems.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Driving technical aspects of the project.
* Designing high-quality, cost-effective cable systems in adherence to customer specifications and industry standards.
* Conducting technical calculations encompassing electrical, thermal, and mechanical aspects.
* Managing cost calculations for products, testing, and engineering work.
* Assessing risks and opportunities in delivery projects.
* Serving as a technical interface to customers in delivery projects.
* Crafting technical documents outlining the proposed solutions for customers.
Qualifications
To excel in this role, you should have:
* A Bachelor's degree in a technical field, such as electrical engineering, physics, mathematics, or chemistry.
* Proficiency using modern 3D modeling software applications, such as Matlab and Comsol.
* Fluency in Swedish and English (spoken and written).
* Experience in a related technical field would be advantageous.
What We Value
At NKT, we foster innovation and collaboration, encourage the sharing of ideas across our organization and value working with colleagues from diverse backgrounds.
Key attributes we seek include:
* High technical interest and competence.
* Active participation in personal and collective development.
* Systematic and analytical problem-solving skills.
* Independence and a strong sense of responsibility.
* Efficient time management and flexibility in project work.
* Strong teamwork and communication skills.
How to Apply
If you're ready for a rewarding career in a fast-growing, high-tech environment, please apply on our website by May 1st 2024.
Please note that to be considered for this role, you will need valid work permit in Sweden or have citizenship in an EU member country. Due to long wait times for visas, we are not able to consider candidates requiring visa sponsorship at this time. Due to GDPR regulations, we also cannot accept applications via email.
For any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager, Peter Friberg, at peter.friberg@nkt.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to our HR Business Partner, Stefan Björksten, at stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
, or the recruiter, Ben Gregg,, at benjamin.gregg@nkt.com
.
Union representatives
Swedish Engineers: Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
The Union: Joakim Wikström +46 73 407 0243
The leaders: Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
