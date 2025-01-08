Project engineer Järna Gerstaberg
Do you want to grow quickly and develop together with us?
As a project engineer within OHLA Sverige, you will be a part of the planning, leading and controlling the production in the daily work in the project. You will be involved in the work of documentation and follow up production activities. Managing the construction diary you will document started, ongoing and finished work as well as deviations of all kinds. You have many and frequent contacts with our client, subcontractors and suppliers.
In the long term, we see that you will grow and take on a larger role in work management and planning.
Examples of tasks:
Assist the Product manager with review of documentation.
Inform the project manager about potential additional works.
Prepare and produce contract analyses.
Contribute to a safe and healthy work environment
Ad hoc - Other task / project can be considered
Qualifications and Education Requirements:
University education: Master of Science, Technical University
3 years relevant experience of the work role as engineer
Skills:
Strong computer literate and knowledge of Microsoft Office package 365
Good communication and organizational skills
Structured and hands on
