Project Engineer, German speaking
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
What We DoSwiftly gaining ground as Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and expanding rapidly in selected European markets, Flower is on a mission to enable the energy system of tomorrow.
With industry-leading AI software at its core, our service includes stabilizing the energy system by enhancing predictability and flexibility for both energy producers and consumers. By combining pioneering technology with a portfolio of flexible energy assets, we break new ground towards a fossil-free energy system, allowing clean energy to power society.
The TeamWe're committed to shaping tomorrow's energy system with flexible power at its core. Our ambitious team shares a common goal, working together to create a sustainable future. We are now looking for a passionate and skilled Executive Assistant to our CEO based in Stockholm to fulfill that goal with us.
About the role.EPC is a business function within the Asset Development & Partnerships (ADP). ADP is responsible for the development of the battery energy storage systems (BESS). The EPC team takes care of the execution of in-house projects that come through Mergers & Acquisitions or from ADP pipeline. This includes the procurement of electrical equipment, evaluation of electrical drawings and specifications, reviewing building & construction drawings, and managing the construction and commissioning phase of each project.
The Project Engineer at Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) team will be responsible for supporting the assigned projects and project teams from procurement of the electrical equipment all the way to the construction of the systems as well as assisting the Asset Development & Partnerships team with technical information for the permitting phase of their projects.
Main Requirements:
A degree in Electrical Engineering, Power Electronics or equivalent qualifications & experience.
Some experience in Electrical Engineering and/or Project Engineering
Excellent communication, leadership, analytical and problem-solving skills.
Excellent written and spoken German and English.
Task & responsibilities
Assist the project team in planning, engineering, and procuring all the work packages for our projects.
Review Single-Line Diagrams, electrical specifications, and other electrical construction drawings.
Assist as needed site inspections to ensure that the electrical installation and groundworks comply with Flower's expectations and contracted deliverables.
Maintaining industry knowledge on relevant wider issues and representations within the power sector.
LocationWe value office collaboration but support some hybridework. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, Head of EPC,our VP of Asset Development & Partnerships, and CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Please note, we will start review candidates in August. Flower wish you a delightful summer! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558) Arbetsplats
Flower Kontakt
Johanna-Elise Blom johanna-elise@flowertech.se Jobbnummer
8782270