Project Engineer
Avaron AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
This is a key role for you who enjoy creating structure in technically complex projects. As Project Engineer, you will support the Design Manager and help drive engineering work from design through to delivery. You will be at the center of the technical coordination, making sure engineering activities move forward as planned, that interfaces are handled in a practical way, and that the design stays aligned with project specifications, applicable standards, budget, and safety requirements.
You will work across disciplines and collaborate closely with internal teams, engineering consultants, EPC contractors, vendors, and the client organization. The role combines technical coordination, follow-up, and problem-solving, and gives you the opportunity to influence how engineering is reviewed, matured, and translated into a buildable solution. It is a strong opportunity if you want a broad technical interface role with real impact on quality, risk management, and project delivery.
Job DescriptionYou will coordinate multidisciplinary engineering activities and make sure interfaces between disciplines and stakeholders are handled effectively.
You will follow engineering schedules, track progress, and help ensure deliverables are completed on time and to the expected quality.
You will drive and expedite the review of engineering documents together with discipline leads and engineers.
You will support the project design change process and help ensure changes are managed in a structured and controlled way.
You will help resolve technical issues and support adjacent project phases such as procurement, construction, and commissioning.
You will coordinate design reviews and contribute to activities such as HAZOP, constructability reviews, and value engineering.
You will identify engineering risks, follow technical queries, and help secure timely resolution.
You will collaborate with internal and external stakeholders to keep engineering work aligned with overall project objectives.
You will help ensure compliance with safe design principles, HSE requirements, applicable codes, and project standards.
You will participate in design risk assessments such as HAZID and HAZOP and support design decisions that eliminate or mitigate risk.
RequirementsExperience coordinating engineering activities in a project environment.
Ability to work across multiple engineering disciplines and manage technical interfaces.
Experience following engineering schedules, progress, and deliverables.
Ability to review and coordinate engineering documentation together with technical stakeholders.
Experience handling design changes and supporting structured engineering processes.
Ability to resolve technical issues and support procurement, construction, and commissioning activities.
Experience with design reviews, HAZOP, constructability, and value engineering activities.
Understanding of engineering risk management and technical query resolution.
Good knowledge of safe design, HSE requirements, applicable codes, and project standards.
Experience participating in design risk assessments such as HAZID and HAZOP.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8000555-2080117". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9987152