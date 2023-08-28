Project Engineer - Site services
2023-08-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are establishing a state-of-the-art gigafactory in Gothenburg, set to become one of Europe's largest battery cell production facilities. We are currently seeking Project Engineers to join our Facility & EPC team!
Volvo Cars stands as one of the most esteemed and respected automotive brands globally. Northvolt leads as a prominent supplier of sustainable high-quality battery cells and systems, committed to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have forged a joint venture known as NOVO Energy, aimed at propelling the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar vehicles. Few industries present opportunities for career growth and personal development as the emerging European battery sector does. Through contributing to this joint venture, you will not only cultivate skills in high demand within the global automotive and industrial landscape but also contribute to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
Our mission is to construct a "First in Class" Gigafactory that transitions Volvo Cars into a full-fledged electric vehicle manufacturer. This transformation will be accomplished through the application of the most sustainable and innovative construction methodologies, while achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to execute the industry's safest, swiftest, quality-assured, cost-effective, and exemplary project.
As a Project Engineer, you will play a key role in coordinating all temporary works and resources within the project. Collaborating closely with the Site Logistics Manager and the wider Site Service team, you will play a crucial role by providing information to guarantee the ongoing advancement of the project. Your responsibilities will encompass communication with both external and internal stakeholders across various platforms, ensuring clear and well-grounded dissemination of information. Your work will involve continuous internal administration, including generating status reports in our reporting system and processing various orders.
We are seeking an individual with a keen eye for detail and a strong determination to surpass expectations. A positive attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit are essential, along with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines. Proficiency in team collaboration is paramount, while also being comfortable with independent work. Experience in an international environment is advantageous. We value flexibility, dedication to quality, kindness, motivation to embrace new challenges, and a good sense of humor. If you are fueled by passion for your work and driven to achieve your goals, then this role is tailor-made for you.
In this role, your responsibilities will include:
• Managing project administration
• Preparing specifications, plans, cost estimates, and reports linked to the project scope
• Financial tracking and forecasting
• Engaging in procurement activities and document reviews
• Staffing curves
• Participation in meetings
Experience requirements:
• Bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent work experience
• Minimum of 3 years of relevant work experience
• Experience in project economics and budget management
• Experience in large-scale construction projects with multidisciplinary complexity
• Strong communication skills
• Proficiency in both spoken and written English and Swedish
• Experience from Swedish construction sites
