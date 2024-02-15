Project Coordinator to Digital Core, Gothenburg
2024-02-15
We're on the hunt for a Project Coordinator - Digital Core to join a customer. If you're a go-getter with a fine eye for details, ready to make a significant contribution to project management, we'd love to hear from you. This role is perfect for someone with 3-6 years of experience eager to push their career forward.
Key Responsibilities:
• Handle the day-to-day management of projects to keep everything running smoothly.
• Keep track of project activities, updates, and critical information through detailed documentation.
• Create compelling presentations for important meetings.
• Ensure meeting discussions are captured accurately and promptly.
• Lend a hand with various tasks as they come up, providing solid support to the project.
Requirements:
• Exceptional organizational skills and a keen eye for details.
• Skilled in the use of project management tools and familiar with standard office software.
• Strong capability in both writing and speaking clearly and effectively.
• Comfortable working both on your own and as part of a team.
• Having a background in project support or administration (3-6 yrs experience)
• English and Swedish
Start: Feb, 2024
Length: 3 months
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 79 58 555 99
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs.
