Project Coordinator to Antaros Medical
Antaros Medical AB / Administratörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla administratörsjobb i Uppsala
2026-03-24
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Antaros Medical AB i Uppsala
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about advanced medical research and would like to work in a growing company devoted to making a real difference in drug development through groundbreaking imaging? We 're seeking a dedicated Project Coordinator to join our dynamic team!
At Antaros Medical, we are pioneering imaging methodologies, such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), to design and deliver clinical studies for decision-making and differentiation in drug development.
We value competence and development as well as ideas and solutions. Relations and trust are keys to success, and it is equally important for us to have fun while doing a meaningful job. We are currently around 150 employees working at our offices in Sweden in Gothenburg, Uppsala, and Lund, as well as a subsidiary in the US.
In this role, you will be situated in one of our offices in Sweden: Uppsala or Mölndal.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Coordinate day-to-day project operations, including TMF management, documentation handling, meeting scheduling, preparing meeting minutes/action logs, and general project administration.
Maintain accurate and high-quality project documentation by updating logs and trackers, preparing and formatting project materials, and managing system access requests.
Support smooth workflows by structuring information, organising documentation, and enabling efficient collaboration within the project team.
Contribute to efficient project execution by ensuring well-organised documentation and clear communication throughout the project lifecycle.
Who are we looking for?
We believe that you demonstrate collaboration skills and have a team-oriented approach to engage with colleagues and clients. As a person, you are a team player and enjoy interacting with various people in the organisation. You are eager to learn, highly structured, well-organised, and a proactive problem solver. You enjoy working in a fast-paced organisation and have strong communication skills, where you contribute with energy and competence.
Requirements:
Level of education that supports skills and capabilities of the position, where an academic degree is preferable
At least 3 years of relevant experience in administrative or coordinating roles within a GCP-regulated clinical trial environment.
Excellent knowledge of spoken and written English.
Are you interested?
Great to hear! Please submit your application via this link with a short personal letter and your CV included, no later than April 13, 2026.
For more information about the position, please contact Peter Alatalo, Manager Clinical Operations, tel: +46 76 118 88 80 or peter.alatalo@antarosmedical.com
We only accept applications via our recruitment system, Teamtailor. The recruitment is handled by Antaros Medical. We kindly decline any contact from recruitment or staffing firms.
About Antaros Medical
At Antaros Medical, we combine ground-breaking imaging with profound experience in drug development and deep knowledge of disease mechanisms. We specialise in cardiorenal & metabolic diseases and oncology. We have a global network of collaboration partners and customers, including both Big Pharma and Biotechs, and several European collaboration initiatives such as Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) and COST.
Antaros Medical has delivered small complex, mechanistic studies as well as multicentre clinical trials worldwide utilizing our innovative imaging methods. Our global headquarter and imaging Corelab are based in Sweden, and we have recently opened a subsidiary in the US. If you want to find out more about our company, go to our website: www.antarosmedical.com
Our culture is our people, and our values make us everything that we are. Please feel free to have a look in our Culture Handbook and get to know us better: Our culture - Antaros Medical Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7449178-1909970". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Antaros Medical AB
(org.nr 556976-9457), https://antarosmedical.teamtailor.com
Dragarbrunnsgatan 46 (visa karta
)
753 20 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Antaros Medical Jobbnummer
9816111