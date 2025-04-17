Project Coordinator & Planner Customer Care
2025-04-17
About Us
We are the independent expert in assurance and risk management. Driven by our purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, we empower our customers and their stakeholders with facts and reliable insights so that critical decisions can be made with confidence. As a trusted voice for many of the world's most successful organizations, we use our knowledge to advance safety and performance, set industry benchmarks, and inspire and invent solutions to tackle global transformations.
As a Project coordinator & planner, you will play a central role in the Customer Care team, coordinating projects and planning audit assignments. You will be responsible for booking and scheduling auditors in accordance with established routines, rules, and regulations. Your efforts are crucial to ensuring customer satisfaction and optimizing the section's performance.
Responsibilities Include:
Performing Scheduling and Planning: According to routines, rules, and regulations.
Ongoing Communication: With customers and auditors to confirm schedule changes.
Logistics and Geographical Factors: When planning audit assignments.
Coordinating Auditors' Calendars: To optimize efficiency.
Managing Contract Changes
Working Closely: With the Customer Care team and other functions within the company.
Dynamic Role: No two days are the same, and your ability to prioritize, negotiate, and maintain good structure will be crucial.
What we offer
Work with dedicated and competent colleagues with a high education and specialization level in an international environment
Strong company culture with emphasis on competence development & learning opportunities
Focus on work/life balance
Great colleagues who value teamwork and support
Enjoy attractive pension- and insurance schemes (we have a collective agreement), health care contributions and other local benefits
DNV is an Equal Opportunity Employer and gives consideration for employment to qualified applicants without regard to gender, religion, race, national or ethnic origin, cultural background, social group, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, age or political opinion. Diversity is fundamental to our culture and we invite you to be part of this diversity.
We Are Looking for You
We are looking for an engaged and organized person with the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously. You are service-oriented, solution-focused, and naturally inclined to take responsibility in high-pressure situations. With strong communication skills, you can conduct clear dialogues with both customers and auditors in Swedish and English.
Desired Qualifications:
Experience: At least 2 years of experience in planning, project and/or logistics coordination.
Multitasking: Ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and prioritize effectively.
Language Skills: Excellent proficiency in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
CRM Systems: Experience working with complex CRM systems, preferably Oracle.
Technical Skills: Knowledge of MS Office.
Education: Upper secondary school or higher education
We highly value personal qualities such as initiative, a high sense of responsibility and a positive attitude.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
