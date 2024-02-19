Project Coordinator
Meet a Group international AB / Administratörsjobb / Lund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund
2024-02-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Meet a Group international AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Landskrona
, Hörby
eller i hela Sverige
Meet a Student är en jobbplattform för juniora talanger.
För kunds räkning har vi publicerat denna annons, vill du komma i kontakt med den slutgiltiga arbetsgivaren kan du klicka dig vidare till annonsen:
Nipromec Group is an international consulting and engineering company founded in 2003. We offer design and consulting services for multiple industries with emphasis on energy and construction. Nipromec offices in Finland are located in Rauma, Turku, Tampere and Helsinki. Nipromec Group also has offices in Malmö (Sweden), Erlangen (Germany), Bristol and London in the United Kingdom.
We are now looking for a Project Coordinator for a project in Lund, Sweden for our client ESS. The European Spallation Source (ESS) is a European Research Infrastructure Consortium (ERIC). The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The facility design and construction include the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built. The vision is to build and operate the world's most powerful neutron source, enabling scientific breakthroughs in research related to materials, energy, health and the environment, and addressing some of the most important societal challenges of our time.
The position is scheduled to start as soon as possible, taking into account notice period. The estimated duration of the project is 9 months with the possibility of extension. Please note that this job requires 100% on-site presence in the office in Lund, Sweden.
As a Project Coordinator with legal and HR focus, main tasks include:
• Assist administration for a strategy project.
• Collect data and preparing proposals for decision.
• Identifying cost, staff and other parameters for decided way forward.
• Facilitating execution the project.
• Supporting HR, Legal and all frame agreements owners.
We expect:
• 5+years of proven experience in coordination of high-level administration strategic projects and implementation.
• Excellent spoken and written English skills.
• Knowledge of European and Swedish labor law.
• Proficient in documenting and presenting work in a clear and concise manner.
• Experience from public sector is viewed as a merit, but not a requirement.
Who are we looking for:
• Independently manage and prioritize legal and HR strategic projects to ensure timely and effective implementation.
• Strong problem-solving, analytical and data structuring skills.
• Has good judgement and uses initiative to identify and resolve complex-problems.
• Ability to work effectively in and with team(s).
• Strong network and collaboration capabilities.
For more information please contact Nipromec Group HR & Recruiting Administrator Rania Salman.
E-mail: rania.salman@nipromec.com
Telephone number: +46 (0)76-630 59 00
The position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found, so apply this position immediately. Please note that by applying you agree that your data is handled according to our recruitment register procedure.
Finnish Nipromec Group consists of Nipromec Oy Ltd, Nipromec UK Ltd, N-Pro Resources Oy Ltd, Nipromec GmbH, Nipromec Sweden Ab, Nipromec EP and Nipromec Site Services units. Nipromec Group is audited and certified by Bureau Veritas and holds the ISO 9001/14001 and ISO 45001 certificates. 2020 Nipromec Group turnover was 19 million Euros. For more information please visit www.nipromec.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Meet a Group international AB
(org.nr 559191-1747), https://meetastudent.com/sv/ Arbetsplats
Meet a Groups kund Jobbnummer
8481034