Role: Project Coordinator
Company: Arka Energy
Location: Kista
Arka Energy, a leading solar system installation company committed to sustainable energy solutions, is seeking a dynamic and detail-oriented Project Coordinator to join our growing team. As a Project Coordinator at Arka Energy, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless execution of solar installation projects. This is an exciting opportunity for an individual who is passionate about renewable energy, possesses strong organizational skills, and thrives in a collaborative environment.
Key Responsibilities:
Project Planning and Scheduling:
Develop and maintain project schedules, outlining key milestones and deadlines.
Coordinate with internal teams to ensure timely completion of project deliverables.
Monitor and track project progress against established timelines.
Stakeholder Communication:
Serve as the primary point of contact for clients, addressing inquiries and providing regular project updates.
Foster effective communication and collaboration among internal teams, contractors, and clients.
Conduct regular project status meetings to ensure alignment with client expectations.
Resource Management:
Collaborate with the Operations team to allocate resources, including manpower and equipment, based on project requirements.
Ensure that all necessary permits and approvals are obtained for project commencement.
Quality Assurance and Compliance:
Implement and enforce safety protocols to ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.
Conduct regular quality checks to guarantee that installations meet Arka Energy's high standards.
Issue Resolution:
Identify and address project-related challenges promptly and proactively.
Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to develop and implement solutions.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Engineering, or a related field.
Proven experience in project coordination, preferably in the solar energy or construction industry.
Strong organizational and multitasking skills with a keen attention to detail.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficient in project management software and tools.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their relevant experience to career@arka.se
. The application deadline is 5th February.
Arka Energy is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace. We encourage individuals from all backgrounds to apply.
