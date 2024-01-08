Project Coordinator

Minnovation International AB / Backofficejobb / Stockholm
2024-01-08


Job Description
1. Follow up the status of major projects and problems, organize expert team to review and deal with abnormal cases;
2. Participate in the company's overall resources, capacity forecast;
3. Lead the company's overall delivery process optimization and change;
4. Promote the system and process construction of the project department, and carry out the empowerment training of the company's project management related knowledge.
Job requirements:
1. Proved skills in leading, Coordinating, Communication and Presenting.
2. Very strong motivation to take the challenge and work under pressure. excellent execution.
3. Excellent English Skills in both speaking and writing
4. Battery or Motor industry background is preferred (especially technical background).
5.Large project or oversea project experience is preferred. PMP Certification is preferred
• Language skills: Fluent in English and Chinese, Swedish knowledge is a merit

