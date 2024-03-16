Prepp Chef at restaurant Tizne
2024-03-16
Are you passionate about creating memorable dining experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic restaurant environment? If so, we might have the perfect opportunity for you!
About the Role: Are you passionate about food preparation and looking for a part-time opportunity? Join our team as a Part-Time Prep Chef! As a Prep Chef, you'll play a vital role in our kitchen by assisting with food prep tasks to ensure our kitchen runs smoothly.
Responsibilities:
Assist with food prep tasks, including chopping, slicing, and portioning ingredients.
Follow recipes and guidelines to prepare ingredients for daily service.
Maintain cleanliness and organization in the kitchen prep area.
Collaborate with kitchen staff to ensure timely preparation of ingredients.
Adhere to food safety and sanitation standards at all times.
Skills Needed:
Basic culinary skills and a passion for food preparation.
Ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
Previous experience in a kitchen environment is a plus but not required.
While we're not a fine dining establishment, we're dedicated to delivering exceptional food quality. There's no excuse for not delivering great food.
About Us:
We are a Mexican restaurant that values authenticity and a passion for what we do. While we don't see ourselves as fine dining, we take pride in delivering a fantastic culinary experience. Our team has a positive attitude, and the camaraderie among coworkers. As a member of our team, you can enjoy great staff meals, quality coffee, and an environment where your contribution is truly valued.
How to Apply:
If you are enthusiastic, customer-oriented, and excited about joining a team that cares deeply about its craft, we want to hear from you! Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your relevant experience.
email: hectormijares@tizne.se
• *email should be marked as "Tizne WEEKEND KITCHEN"
Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis until the positions are filled
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Tizne CHEF APLICATION".
Fjärde Långgatan 3
413 05 GÖTEBORG
