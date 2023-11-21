Project Coordinator
Are you at your best when you make things happen? Do you like structure and are familiar with compiling data to manageable presentations? Would you enjoy working in an international environment and to collaborate with colleagues from Volkswagen and Traton Group?
Apply to be our next project coordinator!
Who we are
We are a diverse team working in a global environment with solution development of Scania's and Traton's trucks and buses. With our mix of backgrounds, experiences and competences we exchange knowledge and experience to support each other. We are motivated by finding solutions together and always try to deliver the best solutions in order to contribute to Scania 's success.
We have an open climate were everyone's opinion is asked for and appreciated.
What we offer
We offer an interesting job as a Project Coordinator, a central role in the project team, at a department where we support each other and develop together.
Project Coordinators are supporting the project teams in different topics, for example
Coordinate test plans, finance, product cost etc.
Compile reports of project status
Moderate cross-functional follow up meetings to secure delivery
Work close together with project managers and umbrella managers with different tasks
Improve way of working together with other Project Coordinators and umbrella teams
Coordinate Sop vehicles
Coordinate and follow up Release Stops
Our corporate culture is characterised by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. For the right person who takes responsibility for their own development, Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally.
Your Profile
As a person you are driven, curious and well structured. You thrive working, both in teams and individually, in a dynamic world where agile and conventional development methods co-exist. Facilitating meetings and presenting in larger groups in English (written and orally) is something you feel comfortable with.
You have a relevant education from University, experience from product development and project management. If you have previous experience from Scania product development it is a plus.
Application
Your application should include a CV and relevant education certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-12-05.
Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, therefore the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
If you have any questions in regards to this position, please contact:
Marie Engstrand (Unique PD Projects and assignments): marie.engstrand@scania.com
Julia Eliasson (Sesamm 7): julia.eliasson@scania.com
