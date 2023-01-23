Project Coordinator
We are currently looking for a Project Coordinator for our customer of commercial vehicles. You will be part of the team of new builds work as a consultant on site according to SAFe. You will be responsible for ordering material for different build objects; field test vehicles, rigs etc. You are the spider in the web between various departments, coordinating the projects, participating in meetings and supporting your team with writing material requests and placing orders in a timely manner.
Experience required:
• You need to have worked with commercial vehicles and have some technical knowledge.
• Minimum 3 years of work experience from the automotive industry
• You have experience from working as a coordinator or project manager
Skills Required:
• You need to be skilled in tools such as; MS Project, Excel, PROTOM, KOLA, and GLORIA
• Excellent organizational- and communicational skills
• work in a structured manner and be attentive to details
• Easy to collaborate with and ability to create networks
• Fluent in Swedish and English both spoken and written
