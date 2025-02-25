Project Controls & Planning Specialist
2025-02-25
Responsibilities
Key member of the project team providing schedule status to the PM and to the Lead Project Planner
Develops and maintains the project schedule by integrating inputs from all functions, units and third parties contributing to the project
Communicate about the schedule status to the Lead Planner, Project Manager, supplier and third parties.
Provides schedule analysis to determine project schedule risks and opportunities then works with project team members to drive risk mitigation strategies
Provides look ahead, backlog and future late reporting with prioritizations to clearly communicate potential and real risk and drive the project priorities
Provides regular status reporting with forecasting and analytics to project team members
Provides contractually required customer reporting and is able to communicate directly with customers on scheduling matters
Preparation of critical path analysis and work with multiple critical and near critical paths
Generates "what if" scenarios to optimize execution and works with project teams to evaluate feasibility
Aligns with cost controlling function to ensure clear alignment between cost and schedule to ensure accurate project execution
Support change order analysis with schedule analytics and forecasts
Organize/lead timely Planning Reviews with project team, to share all schedules issues and define/validate mitigation plan
Load and manage resources into the project schedule
Qualifications
Educational Requirements
Graduate in Engineering or Economic studies
Background in Project Management. Could be part of the graduate certificate or independent training
Experience and Knowledge
As part of a project team, several years of experience in planning management
Application of planning control principles (WBS, critical path, progress)
Application of planning tools (MS-Project and Primavera P6)
Including interfaces with Cost control, and workload management
Behavioral skills / competencies
Fluent in English is a must
Likes to work in a Team with active collaboration
Contribute to the decision making
Critical approach of data on hands
Rigor and Transparency
Proactivity & Anticipation and problem solving attitude
As a plus
organizational and strategic planning process would be appreciated
Planning integration principles and methods
Contract management: made EOTs and supported negotiations
Risk management
Schedules "what if" analysis
Experience with CPA and EOT/delay analysis
Experience in Substations
What we offer
Working in a growing international team within Grid Systems Integration with extensive development opportunities
A key role in a dynamic, international working environment with a large degree of flexibility of work arrangements
