Project Controls Engineer
2025-06-04
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
Location: Sweden
Who We Are
Whitewater is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable water treatment engineering systems operating in Ireland, UK and across Europe in the Data Centre, Pharma, Power and Industrial sectors. We specialize in designing, installing, commissioning, and maintaining water treatment solutions to meet our clients' specific needs. Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective engineering solutions that prioritize safety, reliability, and environmental sustainability.
Whitewater is headquartered in Bray, Co. Wicklow and operates from European bases in Spain, Sweden, Italy and UK, with plans for further offices to open in Germany, Denmark and Finland. The Group is experiencing significant growth due to its focus on off-site construction methods (OSM) of delivering turnkey projects, meaning on-site construction time is kept to a minimum.
Role Purpose
This role will support the seamless execution of engineering projects on-site-from technical coordination and procurement through to system commissioning and client handover. It is ideally suited to an engineer with a hands-on approach, strong communication skills, and the ability to keep multi-discipline teams aligned.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
• Assist with day-to-day planning and coordination of active projects to ensure progress aligns with timelines and cost expectations.
• Maintain and update project plans, deliverables trackers, and progress reports in coordination with project managers.
• Collaborate closely with design, procurement, construction, and commissioning teams to keep project workflows moving smoothly.
• Translate drawings, specifications, and client documentation into clear site instructions and technical actions.
• Manage procurement tracking for equipment and materials, ensuring timely delivery in line with site needs.
• Monitor site activity for compliance with engineering specs, health and safety rules, and internal quality standards.
• Conduct or support site inspections, toolbox talks, and safety audits.
• Track project spend and assist with cost reporting to ensure alignment with project budgets.
• Support testing and commissioning efforts, validating system performance and collecting required sign-off documentation.
• Act as a communication bridge between clients, site teams, and head office-resolving queries and relaying updates as needed.
What You'll Bring
• A degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, or related engineering discipline.
• Prior experience in a site-based or coordination role within engineering, construction, or utilities.
• Familiarity with key project stages-design, build, install, and commission.
• Ability to read and interpret technical drawings and specifications with confidence.
• Strong organisation and problem-solving skills-able to prioritise effectively and troubleshoot issues on the go.
• Working knowledge of project tools (e.g., AutoCAD, MS Project, Primavera) and reporting systems.
• Comfortable working with cross-functional teams and communicating clearly under pressure.
• A proactive mindset and flexibility to adapt to a fast-paced, evolving project environment.
Why Join Whitewater?
• Competitive salary and benefits aligned with your experience and contribution.
• Be part of an international team delivering high-impact, technically challenging projects.
• Clear progression pathways as the business expands across Europe.
• Opportunities to work on some of the most advanced modular and sustainable water treatment systems in the sector.
