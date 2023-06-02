Project Controller
Saab AB / Controllerjobb / Linköping Visa alla controllerjobb i Linköping
2023-06-02
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Your role
As a project controller within Aeronautics and Business Unit Gripen Design you will be given the opportunity to play an important role in the work with our projects & departmens. You will monitor and control financial parts of the project and work close together with the department responsibles. This includes creating an understanding and acceptance of the financial control, financial processes and the purpose of these.
You will be a member of the Finance Team in the Business Unit Gripen Design and report to responsible managers and contract responsibles within the Business Unit. You will also be a member of Aeronautics Finance department and report to your line manager within Finance.
In the role as a Project Controller you will:
* Monitor and control financial aspects of the project such as follow-up and analyze, prepare budgets and forecasts.
* Be a co-pilot to the responsible manager in financial matters
* Be active and highlight issues and propose actions
* Analyze actuals and forecasts and initiate actions to improve financial performance to close gaps and reach targets
* Work in close corporation with other controllers in the Finance function and actively participate and contribute to improvements and progress in processes, systems and control within the finance area.
Your profile
We are looking for a Controller with communication skills who enjoys to cooperate with people from different parts of the organization. To be successful in this position it is important to be proactive, independent and to have an analytic and pedagogical ability to understand and explain economic causation. You work in a systematic, visionary manner towards set targets and your ability to change when needed is high.
* You have a university education in economic or similar work experience.
* It is meritorious if you have worked in similar areas before.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
The Aeronautics business area is an innovative supplier of world-class aircraft systems, advanced aerostructures, and a wide range of support solutions within civil and military aviation. The business area researches, develops, and produces military aviation systems. We are building for the future through research and studies into innovative flight systems and the further development of our products. Read more about us here. By joining Aeronautics, you will be a part of a diverse, collaborative and supportive organisation with an emphasis on professional growth and work-life balance. You will work in an innovative and vibrant workplace, while having the opportunity to develop a long-term, fulfilling career.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
Observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_20156". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Kontakt
Saab AB +46734180330 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7848586