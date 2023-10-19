Project Consultant
2023-10-19
About This Role:
Project Consultant will support and handle the project management key issue for our customer, and be responsible for preparing and supplying client with necessary documents and information. You will mainly focus on the contract management, production management, and also distinguish the operational risks.
Responsibilities:
Below is examples of core areas but not limit to the role.
1. Planning and execution of project related activities.
2. Lead and analyze critical activities/bottle necks together with the productions manager and prepare plans/instructions for develop/improve the production and productivity.
3. Lead and support time planning and follow up. Prepare explanations and visualization of time impacted consequences compared to the contract time schedule.
4. Provide, manage and extract information and thoughts from the project bid were based on, so all previous experience can be implemented or taken in consideration before decision of execution.
5. Organize and plan project related meetings for the project team on behalf of and together with the project manager.
6. Lead the claim towards the client in changes of scope of contract. Change orders, changes in BOQ and time effects.
7. Monitor construction activities and evaluate progress of all projects and monitor all requests and participate in various construction progress meetings and lead the work of records for all construction procedures.
8. Lead the procurement works together production manager on behalf with procurement manager's evaluations of different suppliers and make final decision.
9. Participate in assessing invoices from subcontractors and suppliers before releasing payment.
Requirements:
1. Self-going, problem-solving and innovative personality.
2. Wants to lead others through being empathic, take care of and explain expectations, but also support with education, tools and time for the employees to fulfill its tasks.
3. Strong communication and organizational skills and interact with the construction project team to inspire them.
4. Minimum 8 years working experience in business and civil engineering
5. Good communication skills.
6. Driving license.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-08
