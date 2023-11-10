Project Construction Engineer
2023-11-10
We are looking for a driven construction project engineer to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. The role is a part of our excellent factory programs construction team based in Skellefteå. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing up Northvolt ETT Giga-Factory and contribute to building one of the first large scale European battery factories. About the job: Teamwork is really important to us. The Project Engineer will work closely with the Construction Manager and other functions as well as with external parties. It is important that you have a good track record in planning, forecasting and meeting deadlines. Further, you should have profound knowledge of HSE and Quality requirements and a high standard for your work and your organization. The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and always eager to learn. We believe you have a background in engineering studies combined with site construction projects. You are naturally a great communicator, keeping a good overview in complex project set-ups and a positive "make-it-work" attitude. Key responsibilities include but are not limited to: Monitor the progress, ensuring project plan is moving forward to meet deadlines, foreseeing eventual impacts on the critical path Interact on regular basis with the contractors to ensure that the installation is in accordance with agreed schedule Work with the design and interface coordination manager to coordinate the multi-discipline design and installation activities Liaise with on-site services such as scaffolding installation, waste management and lifting activities Prepare weekly and monthly reports Describe personal success factors: The person we are looking for is flexible, curios and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. Qualities that we cherish are sense of quality, friendliness, grit and a sense of humor. Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development. For us it's important to look at your skills and potential, please refrain form including your picture and age with your application to help us with this. Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile. Full time employment, fixed salary. 10/20/23, 1:15 PM Project Construction Engineer - Northvolt Ett AB - Platsbanken https://arbetsformedlingen.se/platsbanken/annonser/28113244
2/2 Planned starting date is asap. Skills & Requirements We believe that you have : A degree in Engineering or other relevant university degree Minimum of 5-7 years experience working in complex construction projects Previous experience with large scale industrial projects is strongly desirable Experience in supporting other project functions with input, including estimating, scheduling, HSE requirements Strong knowledge of scheduling tools as Primavera P6 and MS Project Fluency in English both written and oral, Swedish is a plus Specific Skills/Abilities: Ability to work as part of a multicultural team yet with the initiative and capacity to complete tasks independently if required Excellent communication skills as the role requires constant interaction with team members and external parties such as contractors and vendors High work ethic, multi-tasker, strong analytical ability and attention to details, critical thinking and problem-solving skills Flexible, friendly, motivated to take on new challenges Highly organized and result driven Så ansöker du
