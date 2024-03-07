Project Buyer
2024-03-07
I över 100 år har FläktGroup varit ett företag som bryr sig om vår gemensamma miljö och människorna omkring oss. Varje dygn andas du in över 20 000 liter luft och spenderar i genomsnitt 90% av din tid inomhus. Inomhusventilationslösningar påverkar alla - oavsett om du ser våra produkter eller inte.
Idag är FläktGroup en av de globala marknadsledarna av innovativa och energieffektiva systemlösningar för inomhusklimat där komfort, säkerhet och hälsa är i fokus. Vi har försäljning i 65 länder och tillverkning i Europa, Asien och USA. På FläktGroup finns mer än 3500 engagerade och stolta kollegor som tillsammans levererar ett av de mest omfattande erbjudandena på marknaden. Du hittar våra produktlösningar överallt från hem, kontor och skolor till sjukhus, datacenter, tunnelbanor och offshore.
We are FläktGroup. Together We Create Excellence. For Life. Läs mer om oss på www.flaktgroup.com
We are looking for a Project Buyer to play a key role in supporting our business growth.
As Project Buyer you will be a key role as a member of our global Purchasing Team, supporting the business growth and cost management, implementing the company strategy through selecting and negotiating with key suppliers on a project-by-project basis. As Project Buyer you will act as a liaison between sales and project teams and purchasing function. The Project Buyer will be located in our Plant in Jönköping and report to VP Purchasing.
The main target for you as a Project Buyer will be to organize and manage purchasing and supply chain for key projects in strong coordination with the local and global purchasing teams. You should maintain continuous in-depth knowledge of market conditions, industry trends and developing technologies.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have a university degree in engineering, business administration or other relevant field. You have a minimum of 5 years experience in strategic sourcing, developing global sourcing and supplier relationship management. You have experience working on projects related to technical aspects, quality, logistics, or other relevant areas. You have a good understanding of contracts and legal aspects of terms and conditions. As a person you are structured and result oriented with strong communication and negotiation skills. You are analytical and able to evaluate financial, commercial and technical capacity of potential suppliers. Since we are a global company you should be fluent in Swedish and English.
For us, it's simple. In order to be the leading partner of energy efficient indoor air, our technical development and our committed employees are central. At FläktGroup, the proximity to our knowledgeable specialists and generalists in several different professional fields is a strength that creates clarity. Here there is a culture characterized by team spirit and entrepreneurship, where our everyday life is characterized by an ambitious and flexible approach. We help each other to find the best solutions, regardless of the challenges we encounter. Both in our work and for our customers. Because together we create excellence. For life.
For further details you are welcome to contact Thibaud Magne, VP Purchasing, +33676162267 .
