Project Assistant position in Circularity of the Built Environment
2023-09-08
Are you interested in sustainability of the urban built environment? We offer a project assistant position that will allow to deepen your knowledge and actively develop new understandings of how to increase the circularity and sustainability of the construction sector, focusing on the extensive quantities of resources accumulated in the built environment.
Information about the division/the project
The research group 'Sustainable building' deals with concepts, tools and strategies to enhance the sustainability performance of construction materials, building products, road infrastructures, and entire cities.
As a project assistant in the Sustainable Building group, you will be part of a team of architecture-, engineering-, and innovation researchers working actively with co-creation processes and analytical methods towards a more sustainable and circular built environment.
Job description
The successful candidate will be part of the international JPI ERA-Net project team, which actively works on the topic of circularity in the construction sector. The position involves the retrieval of primary data on construction projects, conducting bill of quantities, analyzing results (regarding e.g., circularity potential), and developing prospective scenario in collaboration with the research group. All the while, the successful candidate will also actively collaborate with different actors involved in circularity of the construction sector in Gothenburg.
Contract terms
The candidate will be employed by Chalmers on a full-time temporary contract. The employment is limited to one year, with possibilities for extension depending on results and funding-scape.
Qualifications
Applicants should have a master's degree in architectural or civil engineering, industrial ecology, environmental engineering, or another field relevant to the description of the project (i.e., data collection on buildings and infrastructures, application of quantitative methods for stocks and flows in cities, development and analysis of scenarios). We are seeking a self-motivated candidate with analytical and creative problem-solving skills, with experience in systems thinking, and with knowledge in the fields of architecture and construction engineering. Previous expertise in environmental assessment (e.g. Material Stock Analysis, Material Flow Analysis, Life Cycle Assessment) are important, as well as excellent verbal and written communication skills in both Swedish and English. Important merits that will be considered include knowledge of quantity surveying and digital methods and tools such as BIM.
The candidate is expected to take initiatives, work independently when needed and take responsibility for their work. As the project is interdisciplinary at its core, collaborative skills are required.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Name, Ref 20230511 and be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc. Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-11-25
For questions, please contact:
Assistant Prof. Maud Lanau, Building Technology, maud.lanau@chalmers.se
, +46317724163
Associate Prof. Leonardo Rosado, Building Technology, rosado@chalmers.se
, +46723876413
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
