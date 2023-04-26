Project assistant in Combustion and Ash Chemistry
The division Energy and Material includes Inorganic Industrial Materials Recycling, Inorganic Environmental Chemistry and Nuclear Chemistry. Environmental Chemistry works with applications of high temperature corrosion, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS), Oxide Chemistry and Theoretical Chemistry involving advanced modeling. Nuclear Chemistry focuses on research for applications in the nuclear industry: novel nuclear fuels, research relating to accidents, final repositories and the reuse of used nuclear fuel through partitioning and transmutation. Also included is research related to radiopharmaceutical and radioecology. The Industrial Materials Recycling group focuses mainly on the recycling of metals including Rare Earth Metals (REM). The common factor is development and used of inorganic materials in energy applications. This research of the division is necessary to manage the earth's resources and provide better options for the future.
Information about the project
You will work independently (mainly with practical laboratory work) with testing and characterizing of materials. The work will primarely cover laboratory experiments in bench fluidized reactors and fixed bed conditions and solid state characterization using conventional techniques such as X-ray diffraction (XRD) and Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) but other experimental set-ups and characterization methods can also be part of the work tasks.
During the project you will work in a creative research group that is world leading in its field, has extensive experience of practical research and access to unique experimental infrastructure. The goal is to find effective and affordable materials that can be used to increase the efficiency of the applications above.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibility is scientific research in the field of combustion and ash chemistry. This includes operating and maintaining of small fluidized bed rigs, including all equipment connected, and using analytical tool such as XRD, SEM and thermo cravimetric analysis (TGA). In addition wet chemsitry leaching might also be conduced. Written documentation of all work in form of laboratory and scientific reports is required.
Qualifications
Master of Science degree in a relevant for the position subject, such as chemical engineering, environmental engineering, inorganic chemistry or physical chemistry is requierd. So is experience from experimental research, material characterization, fluidized-bed technology or combustion. Excellent ability to speak, read, write and present in English is mandatory.
Courses in combustion, heat transfer and thermodynamics is a merit and so are courses in inorganic chemistry, physical chemistry and material characterization. Further practical experience of laboratory work or work in chemical process or combustion industry facilites is also considered as merit.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment for the summer and autumn of 2023.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230304 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: [2023-05-30]
For questions, please contact:
Henrik Leion, Energy and Materials, Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Leion@chalmers.se
, +46 (0)31 772 2818
Pavleta Knutsson, Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, pavleta.knutsson@chalmers.se
