Programmer with lead responsibility
2025-01-27
Then you might be a good match with us at Coffee Stain North?We are looking for a Programming lead that can take on the responsibility of structuring the code in such a way that allows ease-of-use for coders and designers alike, as well as taking care of the continued growth of the programming team.
About us
Coffee Stain North is a small game developer based in Stockholm that belongs to the Coffee Stain family. Since we started in 2013, we have grown to 29 developers and are now open to adding a couple of new friends!
We take pride in making games that we ourselves would like to play, a philosophy that has led us to work on multiple kinds of games in the past, like A Story About My Uncle & the Goat Simulator franchise (click here to see what Goat Enough! is)! The only common denominators are humour and storytelling. Currently, we are working on Goat Simulator 3.
Working with us means working in a relaxed and friendly environment, where we value each other and the unique qualities we all bring to the table. Being small has its perks and one of our favourites is how we all have influence over our work/culture and the games we make.
The role
As Lead Programmer at CSN, you will split your time between being hands-on with development of gameplay, improving engine workflow, fixing bugs and issues, as well as being responsible for growing and nurturing the developers in a programming team that consists of 4 developers.
The team you willbe partofworks closely together,are opentonewideasandhas a dynamic approach to their projects, which allows you to explore and work with fun problem-solving.Wepride ourselves in not being stuck in old ways and mindsets, and welcome change in everyfacetof our work andprocesses.
You will:
Plan your own and your team's work
Develop, test and implement code
Take a big part in planning the teams work, weighing risk-reward, tech debt, and how best to utilize team members individual expertise
Develop, implement, and test various parts of the codebase, everything from gameplay to lower-level systems
Ensure that work developed by your team is coherent with other game systems, game platforms and the overall game vision
Work with the producers and other leads to plan work and then enact that plan with your programming team by giving ownership, discuss progress, provide feedback and coach team members
Your background
To succeed in the role, you need to have a couple of years of experience in the programming role and professional experience with Unreal Engine 4 and Perforce management. We also see that you are a person who has an eye for problem solving and communicating with partners. Currently on our radar and horizon we haveanextra focus on networking, cross-platform development and UI, to name a few.
As you will be coaching and developing your team we believe that you have some experience or interest in mentoring and helping others to succeed, whether you have done it as an intermediate programmer or as a lead.
We also believe, apart fromdevelopingthe game,that you will help foster a collaborative environment where ideas and solutions rule, and you take partofmaking everyone feel comfortable contributing in a meaningful way.
Lastly, we believe we can do even better as a team when your creativity shapes not only your own work but also our studio culture and our games. We actively work to empower our employees by helping everyone strive toward more responsibility, ownership, and autonomy. You will be an important part of this, and it's therefore important to us that you have the same mindset.
Perks of working at Coffee Stain North
We offer competitive salaries and excellent benefits that go beyond the usual payments to your pension fund and insurances.
We believe that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind, so on top of the wellness grant you get some paid time off to work out. Did we mention there are several gyms right beside our office?
Every third week it's creative Friday which lets your inner passion blossom.
To have fun together and get inspired, we play games on the clock every third Friday.
We also have great parental benefits, including extra pay on top of what you get from the social insurance agency during your parental leave.
Bridge days are paid time off
And, of course, you will be part of a wonderful team of colleagues working on an exciting high-profile project.
Practical info
The position is permanent, full-time, 40 hours per week. We have a hybrid setup and offer the possibility of working from home 2 days per week. Our office is newly renovated, and located in Kungsholmen, Fridhemsplan. We have employees from different parts of the world, and it's therefore mandatory to be fluent in English, both verbally and in writing.
We have, among other things, a ping-pong table, a big lounge area where we hang out, watch movies, or play games together, and last but not least - a giant goat statue (what more do you need?).
We are a part of Coffee stain, which is made up of seven teams: Coffee Stain Studios Skövde, Lavapotion Göteborg, Coffee Stain North, Coffee Stain Malmö, Coffee Stain Publishing, Easy Trigger Games Trollhättan, and Box Dragon. The Coffee Stain Group belong to the Embracer Group.
