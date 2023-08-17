Programmer Manager - Clausewitz Engine
2023-08-17
Are you an aspiring or experienced leader with max level in Project Management? Are you committed to elevate and care for a team of Developers? This is your chance!
Your mission
Being a Programmer Manager as part of the Clausewitz Engine team at Paradox Development Studio means working closely with a team of passionate C++ developers, with the goal of delivering robust technology so that the game teams can deliver genre-leading projects efficiently. This role will also be responsible for syncing all development teams and driving the quarterly big room plannings.
You will be part of a team of managers who aim to motivate, coach, and grow the team members in the Central Tech & Services department - both in size and in professional development. You will also be part of projects and initiatives within the department to improve our processes and workflows and how we interact with other parts of the company. At Paradox we foster a culture of ownership and autonomy, and you will be a champion as well as an enabler for your team to be able to embrace this philosophy of self-leadership.
We have ambitious goals for the future and are looking for someone to help us achieve them
Responsibilities
Direct management of 7-10 Programmers which consists of regular 1:1 Meetings, development talks, salary talks and helping to find opportunities for them to grow and develop.
Mentoring and coaching developers to help them level-up and remain engaged with Paradox.
Coordinate the CTS development teams by organizing project sync meetings and quarterly big room plannings
Operative responsibility for your team's recruitment processes. This includes coordinating candidates, reviewing applications, conducting interviews, etc.
Ensuring that our programmers have the right tools to do their best work, both in terms of development tools and software but also with regards to training and building their skill set.
Running and supporting projects and initiatives as part of the CTS Leadership team, such as workshop days, process evaluations, social events and evaluating new software/tools.
Supporting the CTS Department in communicating and working with other parts of the company and in building the right teams of people for the problems we are solving.
Promoting a healthy and diverse work environment which is welcoming to all while also building a strong culture and sense of purpose within our teams.
The skills we're searching for
A strong desire to build high performing teams of programmers who have a high sense of autonomy and ownership over their work.
A track record of coaching and mentoring other developers and/or leading development teams to successful delivery.
You come from a background where you've been part of a Scrum team, or been a Scrum master, or Producer/Project manager
Experience in maintaining and administering agile projects in Jira.
You should aspire to be a great leader who cares deeply for the health and development of his/her team.
At Paradox, we pride ourselves in providing opportunities to develop and learn new skills so we are looking for candidates who are interested in expanding their talents and working with new technologies.
Practical Information
Scope: Full-time and permanent
Reports to: Technical Director of Central Tech and Services
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
